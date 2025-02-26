For years, NBA fans have complained about the state of the game. The 3-point revolution was a beauty to watch, but it's led to less defense being played, and the common discourse on social media is that the players don't compete hard enough anymore, especially during the All-Star Game.

That's why Kevin Durant has had it with all the complaining. Talking to Draymond Green and Baron Davis on their podcast, he ripped the fans for not "liking anything."

"I just think the fans don't like anything," Durant said. "They're gonna find something to complain about. Nobody gives me a solution, it's just a bunch of complaining." (46:22)

For Durant, only the players and coaches can make the game better regardless of the new rules of what the fans want to see.

"I think only the players can grow the game, like, you can make all the rule changes that you want, but the players got to be the ones to execute," Durant added. (58:02)

Kevin Durant calls out NBA fans, and says they should cancel the All-Star Game

This isn't the first time Kevin Durant called out the fans for not liking the current product. Shortly after the All-Star Game, he said that they should cancel it if the fans didn't enjoy it:

"I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time," Durant wrote.

The NBA has struggled with rating declines this season, whereas all other major sports leagues are experiencing the opposite trend.

No one argues that NBA players are one of the most skilled and athletic people on Earth, and they should be celebrated. However, that's only so long as people watching the game actually enjoy what they're watching, especially when there are so many other leagues and tournaments to compare nowadays.

