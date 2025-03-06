  • home icon
  • “A class act”: NBA fans praise Russell Westbrook for wholesome gesture to fan who flew 6,000 miles to watch him play

“A class act”: NBA fans praise Russell Westbrook for wholesome gesture to fan who flew 6,000 miles to watch him play

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 06, 2025 05:45 GMT
NBA fans praise Russell Westbrook for wholesome gesture to fan who flew 6,000 miles to watch him play (Photos from @Nuggets/ X)
NBA fans praise Russell Westbrook for wholesome gesture to fan who flew 6,000 miles to watch him play (Photos from @Nuggets/ X)

Russell Westbrook delivered a strong performance Wednesday night, leading the Denver Nuggets with a team-high 25 points in their 116-110 comeback win over the Sacramento Kings. While his on-court heroics drew plenty of praise, it was his wholesome gesture to a fan after the final buzzer that stole the spotlight.

During the game, a South Korean fan named Kim was repeatedly shown on the broadcast, celebrating every time Westbrook made a play. The fan sported a Westbrook jersey and held a sign that noted it was his fourth time traveling 6,000 miles to watch Westbrook in action.

After the game, Russell Westbrook made sure to acknowledge the fan, gifting him his game-worn jersey and sharing an embrace.

“All jokes aside, this is a class act by Russ,” one fan said.
“Russ is such a great guy. Cant believe some people hate him,” another said.
“Ngl that’s a legit emotion Westbrook just made that dude a happy man and that’s what matters. W in the chat. 💪🏾🔥🫱🏾‍🫲🏽,” another commented.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Westbrook’s wholesome gesture.

“Great gesture from Russ. Moments like this remind us why fans love the game,” one said.
“Russ a real one,” another added.
“Amazing to see this,” another commented.

In the game, Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He shot 10-for-20, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic had a dominant double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Jamal Murray (24 points, eight assists), Christian Braun (15 points, seven assists), Michael Porter Jr. (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Zeke Nnaji (10 points) also contributed double-digit scoring in the win.

Michael Malone explains what he admires about Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has experienced a resurgence this season, primarily coming off the bench but also stepping in as a spot starter for the Denver Nuggets, who are tied with the LA Lakers for the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Back in December, Nuggets coach Michael Malone had high praise for his veteran guard, emphasizing Westbrook’s selflessness despite being one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game.

"He came here for one reason and that's to help us win a championship," Malone said.
"He hates to lose.. He's built the right way, and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day."

This season, Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

