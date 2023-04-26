A closer look at Jayson Tatum's latest Jordan sneakers

Jayson Tatum recently unveiled his first signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1. Tatum initially signed with Jordan Brand back in 2019. After four years of partnering with the company, Jordan Brand finally decided to give JT his own signature shoe line. Ever since releasing the Tatum 1s this month, Jayson has already worn different varieties and colorways of his shoe line in-game.

According to Jayson Tatum, each sneaker design represents different chapters in his basketball career. Other designs also involve memorable moments with his loved ones and other passion projects. Tatum told sources that when he was creating his first signature shoe, he automatically thought that each design should be an extension of himself.

JT was flattered to see how well fans received his sneaker designs and he is happy to now know how it feels to have his first signature shoe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking at some of Jayson Tatum's Jordan sneaker designs

Tatum 1 "Momma's Boy"

Tatum 1 Momma's Boy

Based on the design's name alone, clearly, Jayson Tatum is paying homage to his mother with this colorway. Tatum revealed that it's his way of showing his love for his mom, who's always been there for him growing up. According to the Boston Celtics superstar, his mother loves the color neon green and is fond of Calla lily flowers.

Tatum 1 "Zoo"

Tatum 1 Zoo

While his mom received the honor of having a dedicated design, Jayson Tatum didn't leave his son Deuce out of the equation. Tatum 1 "Zoo" represents his son's love for the zoo and animals. Whenever Jayson spends time with Deuce, he makes sure that they visit his son's favorite zoo to see all his favorite animals.

Tatum 1 "Pink Lemonade"

Tatum 1 Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade is a representation of JT's favorite drink. He first unveiled the design in this year's NBA All-Star game. The colors are loud and can easily catch everyone's attention. Tatum revealed that Pink Lemonade is a drink that he can't live without to this day. With that being said, he decided to make a shoe design out of his favorite drink.

Poll : 0 votes