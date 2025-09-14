“A competent scammer”: Mark Cuban claims Aspiration co-founder manipulated numbers to conceal ‘fraud’ amid Kawhi Leonard saga

Mark Cuban on Saturday argued that Kawhi Leonard’s disputed deal wasn’t pushed through by Aspiration’s executives or CEO, but instead by co-founder Joe Sanberg, whom he accused of committing financial fraud that hid the company’s actual state.Earlier on Saturday, Torre released a statement from former high-ranking Aspiration executives saying the $28 million arrangement with Kawhi Leonard, now under scrutiny as a possible salary-cap workaround, had drawn objections from management, who felt it was strategically hard to justify.In a lengthy tweet aimed at journalist Pablo Torre on X, Cuban likened Sanberg to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, describing him as a “competent scammer” who hid the truth even from those closest to the company, though he added the motive may not have been about dodging cap rules.“The ‘why’ is the question. We don’t know. You think you know. But what you are missing is how the business side works,” Cuban told Torre.Cuban contended that Sanberg used his grip on Aspiration’s board of directors to silence opposition.“He could tell anyone what to do. If they disagreed, he could fire them. And he did,” Cuban said.Although the company’s finance and compliance teams tracked salary-cap matters, Cuban said they were deceived about the larger picture.“The information they got about the salary cap and KL payments were right, but everything else they knew about the financials and what was happening in the company was wrong,” Cuban said. “If they knew, they would have turned them in. But it was a complete fraud.”Mark Cuban says he is on Team Ballmer amid Kawhi Leonard sagaMark Cuban has consistently defended Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers following Pablo Torre’s reports that salary-cap violations may have occurred, echoing Ballmer’s position that they were duped by Aspiration.&quot;I’m on Team Ballmer,&quot; he said. As much as I wish they circumvented the salary cap, first, Steve isn’t that dumb. ... They got scammed by Aspiration, along with many others. Crimes for which they pleaded guilty last week. ... Scammers do scammy things.&quot;Torre reported the team allegedly funneled $28 million to Leonard through a sham endorsement deal with Aspiration, a collapsed eco-banking startup.Cuban said the deal was finalized in 2021, before the Intuit Dome opened and just as Leonard signed a $300 million contract. He emphasized that any deal of that size with a new category sponsor would have required NBA approval.Sam Amick reported that potential sanctions could range from voiding Leonard’s Clippers contract to suspending executives, issuing fines, and possibly even disciplining Leonard himself.