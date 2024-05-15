"A cone on defense" - NBA analyst doesn't hold back on Tyrese Haliburton's frailties after Pacers' Game 5 loss

The pivotal Game 5 saw the New York Knicks capitalize on their home-court advantage over the Indiana Pacers, including an off night from Tyrese Haliburton. Much is expected from the former Iowa State Cyclone but his presence was not felt as one of the leaders of his team.

Right after taking the lead at the tail end of the first quarter, the Knicks never looked back as the lead ballooned up to 30 points by the final buzzer. By looking at the Pacers' struggles, anyone who is a basketball fan knows immediately that they need more from Tyrese Haliburton.

Having signed a five-year, $260 million max contract during the summer, the critics feasted on Tyrese Haliburton's subpar performance.

"Tyrese Haliburton dilly-dallies around the perimeter too much on offense," said Kevin O'Connor from 'The Ringer'. "Lacks aggression in the paint. No willingness to take midrange. Too much of a cone on defense. Aloof off-ball. An inexplicably bad Game 5. He needs to take this offseason to figure out who he wants to be."

Tyrese Haliburton's Game 5 struggles against Knicks Miles McBride's defense

During the regular season, Haliburton proved that pass-point guards still have a place in the NBA, leading the Pacers with 20.1 points along with a league-leading 10.9 assists in 69 games. However, in Game 5, he only had 13 points and five assists.

Many criticized Haliburton for having an inefficient night at the Madison Square Garden but credit is also due to Miles McBride's defense, who was tasked with guarding the league's top assist man.

"I'm a defender first." said McBride on guarding Haliburton after Game 5. "I think what I have to do is to being able to guard down, guard up. I have a lot of tools at the end of the floor to being able to be aggressive. I think it is just part of my mentality."

McBride joined Jalen Brunson on the starting lineup and logged in almost 40 minutes of playing time for Coach Tom Thibodeau in Game 5. He finished the game with 17 points, four assists and one rebound.

Game 6 will take place on Friday as the series shifts back to the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This will serve as a do-or-die matchup for the Indiana Pacers hoping to force a Game 7 against the New York Knicks.