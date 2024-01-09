"A faulty court could end his season": NBA fans voice support for Tyrese Haliburton after brutal injury sees him carried off

Tyrese Haliburton suffered from what appeared to be a brutal injury during the Indiana Pacers' game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. With a little over three minutes remaining in the first half, Haliburton drove inside the paint only to find himself in a full split position, hurting himself in the process.

Haliburton grimaced in pain, signaling the severity of his injury, and was carried off the court by teammates. Fans on social media expressed their concerns for Haliburton and showered him with support. Here's what some of them said on X:

"He slipped multiple times smh a faulty court could end his season."

"Praying he's all good, dudes been going crazy this season too"

"Not tyrese 💔 "

"Hope it’s not too serious 🙏 "

"where was the guy who was supposed to keep the floor dry?"

"I hope he comes back and it isn’t anything serious"

"No! Please No! Hope all is okay… damn!"

"damn that’s unfortunate :("

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Early in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Indiana Pacers could have suffered a heartbreaking loss. Tyrese Haliburton was helped off the hardwood by his teammates after sliding into a full split position. Haliburton wore a towel over his head and appeared to be in a lot of pain. He was diagnosed with a left hamstring injury, according to the Pacers.

The injury happened in the second quarter. He finished with seven points, six assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes. The Pacers must depend on point guards T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard in his absence. They will likely take over for Haliburton for the rest of the game.

If Haliburton misses a significant amount of time, the Pacers' hopes of surviving in the competitive Eastern Conference could be seriously jeopardized. With 124.2 points allowed per game, the team's scoring defense ranks 29th in the league. Without Haliburton leading the charge, Indiana's offense may find difficulty in keeping up with the other teams.

Before the game, Tyrese Haliburton was averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a league-high 12.7 assists. Haliburton received the most fan votes among all the points guards in the Eastern Conference in the first return of this year's All-Star voting.

The Pacers came into Monday's game against the Boston Celtics with a 20-15 record, seventh in the East, thanks to Haliburton's explosive start. With eight players averaging more than 10 points per game, Indiana leads the NBA in scoring with 126.8 points per game.