"A general manager, a coach, I don't care who it is, it's about players" - NBA analyst believes Nets organization should fulfill Kevin Durant's demands to keep him on the team

Kevin Durant recently met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to discuss his future with the team. NBA analysts expected it to be a fruitful meeting, leading to him rescinding his trade request. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Durant remained firm on his decision to leave the team.

He reportedly demanded that the organization choose between him or the duo of coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. On "The Odd Couple Podcast" with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, NBA analyst Rob Parker said the Nets should do whatever they can to keep Durant.

"Alright they're fired, it's all done. TJ, I don't know like people are debating OMG. Like, "You can't let him run the team," what are you talking about? You know what the NBA is about TJ. It is a player's league. A general manager, a coach, I don't care who it is, it's about players," Parker said.

Many believed Durant wanted Steve Nash as the coach of the Nets. However, in his stint with the team, the two-time MVP has not been able to lead them to success.

A trade for KD has been challenging due to the demands the Nets have for him. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are expected to be in the race. However, there is still no clarity about where he will end up playing next season.

The Nets have a stellar roster if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decide to stay with them. But for that to happen, the owners will have to side with either KD or the management and the coach.

Owner Joe Tsai responds to Kevin Durant's demands for staying with the team

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league. Keeping him would undoubtedly benefit the team. But they will have to make sacrifices with the front office and coaching staff for that to happen. Durant's future with the Nets depends on what the team decides to do about Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

The former MVP wants the two gone, but owner Joe Tsai tweeted support towards both of them:

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Tsai's tweet clearly indicates that he is not planning to part ways with Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

Durant has four years left on his contract with the team. This contract means that the Nets have control over his future. The Nets would want a monumental deal in exchange for him. So far, no team has been able to present that for Durant. If they do not get what they want, the Nets could keep Durant.

