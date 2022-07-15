“A good source texted me… Kevin Durant doesn’t want to play with Kyrie and that he wants to go Golden State” - NBA analyst says Durant's return to the Dubs is not impossible

The most intriguing destination in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes is a return to the Golden State Warriors. He helped Golden State to two titles and three NBA Finals appearances, but he also left abruptly to be the engineer of his own super team.

With Durant's Brooklyn Nets experiment turning into a disaster, he has requested a trade. While there were initial reports that he sought to be the crowning piece for either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, his old team could become his landing spot.

On "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard said he's heard Durant would be willing to return to Golden State if the opportunity presents itself.

"Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant," Broussard tweeted. "A source texted me after KD's trade request & said that KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie, & he wants to go to Golden State. It's not an impossibility."

One of the league's most lethal two-way players, the trade market for Durant is sure to be competitive. Acquiring Durant will tip the scales for any team, so Brooklyn is trying to get as much value as possible in return for one of the game's best players.

Kevin Durant remains the talk of the basketball world

Fans are waiting to see the Kevin Durant situation come to a resolution. One of the all-time greats to ever play, Durant, who will be 34 in September, still has the ability to be a dominant force. He has shown he can play at an MVP-caliber level when healthy.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant has a Hall of Fame resume from his 3 seasons in Golden State alone:



26/7/5

3x All star

3x All-NBA

2x Champion

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

Durant still has four years remaining on his contract. He will be paid $44 million next season and $53 million by 2025-26.

Time will tell where the superstar forward will end up next season. For now, fans will have to wait to see where KD will be playing next season.

The NBA's 2013-14 MVP while with the OKC Thunder, Durant has led the league in scoring four times. He tilted the league's balance by joining the powerful Golden State Warriors in 2016, winning the championship in his first two seasons in the Bay Area.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, playing for three franchises in 15 seasons.

