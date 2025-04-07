"A few of those guys came to my mom's funeral" - $76,487,996 defensive stalwart gets 100% real on bond with Celtics players 

Marcus Smart's Washington Wizards got routed 124-90 during Sunday's road matchup against the Boston Celtics. Afterward, the beloved ex-Celtics defensive stalwart reflected on his long-lasting ties with several of his former teammates.

After being selected No. 6 by Boston in the 2014 NBA draft, Smart spent his first nine seasons with the franchise. During that span, he established himself as a fan favorite with his tenacious energy and hustle plays, winning the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Smart reached the playoffs in each of his nine campaigns with the Celtics, making five Eastern Conference finals and a 2022 NBA Finals appearance.

The 11-year veteran has since been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason and again to the Wizards at this year's trade deadline.

Nevertheless, according to Smart, his relationships in Boston remain strong.

"Actually, often. More than you would probably think," Smart said postgame when asked if he's been able to stay in touch with his ex-teammates.

"I try not to intrude too much, especially during the season 'cause everybody's kind of busy doing their thing. But we definitely keep in touch, and it's always good to keep in touch with those guys."

Smart added that the camaraderie built during his Celtics tenure stretches beyond the court.

"(I) grew up with those guys. We went through a lot of battles — blood, sweat and tears," Smart said. "Everybody knows, a few of those guys came to my mom's funeral. So, it's a deeper bond than just basketball."

Smart didn't play on Sunday, garnering a DNP-Coach's Decision designation in a game that Washington trailed throughout. Despite being in the third year of a four-year, $76,487,996 contract, he has taken on more of a mentorship role with the rebuilding Wizards.

Nevertheless, Smart received an affectionate reception from Boston fans on the sideline, with chants and cheers ringing out at TD Garden.

Marcus Smart on Celtics fans chanting "We want Marcus!" during Boston homecoming

While Marcus Smart didn't hit the court against Boston, he appeared grateful to see his former team's fan base eager for him to check in.

"Flashbacks, baby," Smart quipped when asked about receiving "We want Marcus!" chants. "Nah, but it's always great. Like I said, the fans have always shown love, and it definitely brings back memories."

Smart added that his wife, Maisa, was also emotionally moved by his homecoming.

"I know my wife was over here trying not to cry. It's always a great feeling," Smart said.

Thus, the three-time NBA All-Defensive first team selectee's mutual admiration for the Celtics' faithful appears to be unwavering.

