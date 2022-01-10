"A huge day in the Bay area" - Kevin Durant reveals Klay Thompson's excitement at NBA return

Everybody in the basketball space is excited about Klay Thompson's return, including Kevin Durant. The only parties who should be worried are those associated with the Cleveland Cavaliers as Thompson makes his season-debut in tonight's fixture against them.

The Golden State Warriors shooting guard last featured in an NBA game back in 2019 during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson's time away included undergoing surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee and a torn tendon in his right Achilles, both of which he has now recovered from.

Thompson is finally ready to get back on the court again, after missing 2 years of action. The excitement surrounding his imminent return has had social media in a frenzy, Kevin Durant included. Durant sees Thompson's return as a truly special occasion.

"A huge day in the Bay area."

He also highlighted what it means to Klay Thompson to be back on the court. Revealing that over the past couple of years he has been looking forward to Thompson's return.

"Talking to Klay over the last couple of years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor... I'm glad he's back."

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets shooting maestro is having a standout season

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It is no surprise that Kevin Durant leads the league in average points per game this season, at 29.8. Over his last six games he has done slightly better, averaging 30.5 points per game playing 37.8 minutes per game. His performances this season have seen him position himself as a favorite for the MVP award.

In their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Nets secured a victory in the first overtime, with KD posting 28 points. James Harden recorded 26 points, while Nicolas Claxton and Patty Mills registered 16 and 13 points respectively.

Although the Brooklyn Nets seem to be going through a rough patch, having lost 4 of their last 6 games. Kyrie Irving's return has brought back renewed faith in the franchise. With Irving set to feature exclusively in away games, the Nets are predicted to become a strong force on the road.

