A'ja Wilson dons stunning $200 black and gold 'LeBron 21' PE's en route to first WNBA Finals MVP award

Despite the number of injuries to the Las Vegas Aces ahead of Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals, A'ja Wilson led them to a back-to-back championship. It was one of the most impressive performances in a WNBA Finals game, further solidifying Wilson's legacy as one of the greats in the game.

Interestingly, A'ja Wilson was seen wearing the Nike LeBron 21 PE last night during the ball game. According to Sneaker News, the shoes cost about $200. The images were uploaded by Nice Kicks via X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The newest signature shoe from LeBron James looked perfect on Wilson as she dominated throughout the duration of Game 4. Alongside the dazzling shoes, the two-time WNBA MVP put up 24 points (11-of-21 shooting) and 16 rebounds in a 70-69 win over the New York Liberty.

Throughout the WNBA Finals, the Aces forward has showcased her brilliance in the game by averaging 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in the series. Besides her offensive and rebounding expertise, Wilson also put on an incredible defensive showing fit for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Winner.

Besides the championship trophy, A'ja Wilson also took home the WNBA Finals MVP award with her. Following the Finals win, Wilson talked about what the second title victory meant for her and the rest of the team, as per ESPN's Michael Voepel.

"This is a moment that we need to celebrate," Wilson said. "Not a lot of people get a chance to do it, and for us to do it short-handed is truly amazing. It just makes this win that much better."

A'ja Wilson gets gifted the Nike LeBron 21 PE by the 19-time NBA All-Star

Earlier this month, Lakers star LeBron James gifted the Aces forward a pair of his newest signature shoes with Nike. Following the gift, James went on to give praise to Wilson and what she means for the WNBA and for her fans out there, as per SiriusXM's Nick Hamilton.

"A'ja [Wilson] is my little sister," James said, "and I love what she has been able to do not just for the game of basketball itself but for the WNBA. For all the little girls around the world that look up to her as an inspiration. Her accolades speak for themselves, all the way from high school to South Carolina all the way up to the Las Vegas Aces."

It was yet again another wholesome moment between an NBA and a WNBA star, which only drives the game and both of the leagues forward. There is no sense of division between the two leagues as it has always been more about the game of basketball.