A'ja Wilson drops iconic Ice Cube movie reference to make feelings known on Damian Lillard’s eye injury

In Tuesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game, Damian Lillard took an accidental elbow to the eye from Hawks big man Clint Capela. Despite briefly leaving the court, Lillard returned and led Milwaukee to a 127-121 win, logging 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

After the game, Lillard shared game-day photos on Instagram, including a picture of his swollen eye. The picture attracted the attention of reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who replied with a gif from Ice Cube's Friday movie.

The win for Milwaukee kept the team in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, where they sit tied with the Indiana Pacers, who also have a 35-25 record this season.

Even though Damian Lillard's eye looked pretty banged up post-game, given that he stayed in the game, it sounds like he isn't expected to miss any time.

Ahead of tonight's game between the Bucks and the visiting Dallas Mavericks at the Fiserv Forum, the team hasn't submitted its injury report to NBA.com. However, no reports have emerged suggesting that the nine-time All-Star will be out.

"It was just hard to keep my eye open" - Damian Lillard gives update on his eye following Bucks vs Hawks game

After the game, Damian Lillard spoke with media members in the locker room, where he was sporting a swollen eye.

While he said that he's never had his vision go blurry the way it did after the initial contact from Capela's elbow, eventually things started to get better.

“I opened my eye [afterwards] and then I saw how it was blurry. It was triple [vision] damn near," Lillard said. "It got better. It was just hard to keep my eye open. My right one, I could see clear. But this one, it was just kind of blurry. From the impact, this side of my face was a little irritated. But that was it.

“I had my eyes on the rim and I was just letting it go instead of trying to focus too much on the rim, and the shots went in.”

Lillard is averaging 25.4 points per game this season, putting him in 10th place on the NBA's scoring leaders list.

With three straight wins, and eight in their last 10, only time will tell how the remainder of this season plays out for Lillard and the Bucks.

