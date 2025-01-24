"A li'l crazy" - NBA fans perplexed by $13,940,809 breakout star's snub from East All-Star starting lineup

The starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed, sparking debate among fans over the absence of a rising Eastern Conference backcourt star.

The NBA announced Thursday that the Eastern Conference starters include Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fans expressed surprise and frustration that Cade Cunningham was not selected. The Detroit Pistons guard has been having an impressive season, averaging 24.6 points, 9.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds while leading Detroit to a 23-21 record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Mitch over Cade a lil crazy,” one fan said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

“Thought Cade deserved it,” another commented.

“Cade Cunningham needed to be an all star starters, we got robbed,” another added.

Cunningham is earning $13.9 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract with the Pistons. He signed a five-year, $224.2 million extension that will begin next season and run through the 2029-30 season.

“Cade Cunningham should have comfortably been a starter,” another fan said.

“Cade not being named a starter is criminal,” one commented.

“It’s only cause Cade in Detroit on why he didn’t get picked,” another added.

Ex-NBA player praises Cade Cunningham’s impact on Detroit Pistons

Despite not yet experiencing a winning season since being selected No. 1 in the 2021 NBA draft, Cade Cunningham is proving his worth this year. With a revamped roster including veteran additions, the Pistons have achieved a 23-21 record — the most wins they’ve had in the last five years.

Former NBA sharpshooter Chandler Parsons highlighted Cunningham’s leadership on the "Run It Back" show, comparing him favorably to LaMelo Ball, whose Charlotte Hornets currently sit at 11-29.

"(The Pistons) aren't that much better on paper than the Hornets, but the record is night and day in winning games,” Parsons said. “I think it speaks volumes about Cade Cunningham. Anybody can put up good stats on a bad team. He's doing both."

Expand Tweet

Like Cunningham, Ball was also in the mix for an Eastern Conference starting guard spot.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and LeBron James (LA Lakers).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback