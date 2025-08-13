  • home icon
  "A lil Breezy Bowl practice": LeBron James' wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri show off their smooth dance moves to Chris Brown hit 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 13, 2025 10:46 GMT
LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, shared a heartwarming video of herself and her daughter, Zhuri, taking part in a popular dance trend on social media. The mother-daughter duo were in sync while dancing on Chris Brown’s new track, It Depends, featuring Bryson Tiller.

The two were practicing ahead of Chris Brown’s upcoming Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which kicks off Wednesday.

“A lil Breezy Bowl practice😂😂” Savannah captioned her post.
The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 345,000 views in just two hours. LeBron James himself joined fans in the comments, gushing over the video.

“That's and yall too 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍” James wrote.
“So stinkin cute 🔥🔥🔥🔥” comedian Pretty Vee commented.
“Yessssssss 🔥🔥🔥” actress Jurnee Smollett reacted.
“Savannah don’t age 😍😍” @really.roses wrote.
“Yall are too cute 💕💕” @my_eat2live said.
Reactions to Savannah James' Instagram post. Credits:@mrs_savannahrj
Reactions to Savannah James' Instagram post. Credits:@mrs_savannahrj

Chris Brown’s upcoming tour will begin at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, followed by a stop in Canada. Based on the reel’s caption, it is highly likely that Savannah and Zhuri will attend one of the concerts scheduled for September 13 or September 14 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

LeBron James hilariously welcomes Bryce James home

On Tuesday, Bryce James returned home for a short break from college and was met with a playful welcome from his father, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a video of the reunion, poking fun at Bryce for his new look.

“That boy home (from) college for a little bit. Y’all see this beard? Oh my goodness,” James exclaimed before embracing his son.
“My Twin home!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce,” LBJ captioned his Instagram story.
LeBron James' Instagram story. Credits: @kingjames

Bryce is not far from home, attending the University of Arizona. He committed to the Arizona Wildcats and is part of their highly regarded 2025 recruiting class. He joins a group of six incoming freshmen, including five-star prospects Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, as well as Dwayne Aristode and international talents Sidi Gueye and Ivan Kharchenkov.

With the depth of talent on the roster, particularly in the guard position, Bryce will likely begin the season as part of the second unit. More clarity on his role and the rotation will come when the 2025–2026 college basketball season tips off in November.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

More from Sportskeeda
