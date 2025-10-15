  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "A little bit frustrating": Lakers coach JJ Redick bluntly calls out Luka Doncic and Co. over inconsistencies after 3rd preseason loss 

"A little bit frustrating": Lakers coach JJ Redick bluntly calls out Luka Doncic and Co. over inconsistencies after 3rd preseason loss 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:52 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
"A little bit frustrating": Lakers coach JJ Redick bluntly calls out Luka Doncic and Co. over inconsistencies after 3rd preseason loss (Image Source: IMAGN)

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn't mince words about the team's lack of progress after suffering a loss in Luka Doncic's preseason debut on Tuesday. It was their third defeat and the second against the Phoenix Suns, who were without their star, Devin Booker, and other starting-caliber players.

Ad

The Lakers started well behind a fiery run from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. But as the game progressed, the Suns caught up with their tenacity. The Lakers didn't match it and eventually paid the price with a 113-104 loss.

Redick credited the team for doing well on certain occasions, but called out their inconsistency.

"If you wanna be a good team, you have to do it every single time," Redick said. "You gotta do the right thing every single time. That's where I don't think any of the groups tonight were as consistent as they need to be."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

JJ Redick said the Lakers took a few steps forward defensively against the Warriors on Sunday and a step backward against the Suns.

"That's a little bit frustrating," he added.
Ad

ne of the biggest issues with the Lakers is their transition defense. In four games, LA has allowed 24.8 points off turnovers and 18.8 fast-break points, both in the bottom five.

Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves tandem shows encouraging signs for shorthanded Lakers

The Lakers have yet to see their core players on the court together. That won't be possible anymore with LeBron James sidelined due to sciatica. With just two games left, they have yet to test the rest of the core together sans James. Luka Doncic played his first game, but LA was without primary rotation players, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent on Sunday.

Ad

Nevertheless, Doncic got quality time on the floor with his up-and-coming co-star for the foreseeable future, Austin Reaves. The Lakers' backcourt duo wreaked havoc offensively against Phoenix, scoring 25 points apiece. Doncic added seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 7 of 15, including 4-for-8 from 3.

Reaves added four rebounds and two assists on 8 of 16 shooting. Both got to the free-throw line, with Doncic taking nine attempts and Reaves eight. That was an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as this duo has to carry the team over the next month at least while James recovers.

There were questions about the duo's ability to deliver together, but Tuesday's effortless execution without them disturbing each other's flow has quashed those concerns.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications