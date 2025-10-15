"A little bit frustrating": Lakers coach JJ Redick bluntly calls out Luka Doncic and Co. over inconsistencies after 3rd preseason loss 

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn't mince words about the team's lack of progress after suffering a loss in Luka Doncic's preseason debut on Tuesday. It was their third defeat and the second against the Phoenix Suns, who were without their star, Devin Booker, and other starting-caliber players.The Lakers started well behind a fiery run from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. But as the game progressed, the Suns caught up with their tenacity. The Lakers didn't match it and eventually paid the price with a 113-104 loss.Redick credited the team for doing well on certain occasions, but called out their inconsistency.&quot;If you wanna be a good team, you have to do it every single time,&quot; Redick said. &quot;You gotta do the right thing every single time. That's where I don't think any of the groups tonight were as consistent as they need to be.&quot;JJ Redick said the Lakers took a few steps forward defensively against the Warriors on Sunday and a step backward against the Suns.&quot;That's a little bit frustrating,&quot; he added.ne of the biggest issues with the Lakers is their transition defense. In four games, LA has allowed 24.8 points off turnovers and 18.8 fast-break points, both in the bottom five.Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves tandem shows encouraging signs for shorthanded LakersThe Lakers have yet to see their core players on the court together. That won't be possible anymore with LeBron James sidelined due to sciatica. With just two games left, they have yet to test the rest of the core together sans James. Luka Doncic played his first game, but LA was without primary rotation players, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent on Sunday.Nevertheless, Doncic got quality time on the floor with his up-and-coming co-star for the foreseeable future, Austin Reaves. The Lakers' backcourt duo wreaked havoc offensively against Phoenix, scoring 25 points apiece. Doncic added seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 7 of 15, including 4-for-8 from 3.Reaves added four rebounds and two assists on 8 of 16 shooting. Both got to the free-throw line, with Doncic taking nine attempts and Reaves eight. That was an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as this duo has to carry the team over the next month at least while James recovers.There were questions about the duo's ability to deliver together, but Tuesday's effortless execution without them disturbing each other's flow has quashed those concerns.