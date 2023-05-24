A look back at when John Paxson looked relieved to trade Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler was already a three-time All-Star when he was traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He was sent to Minnesota for dunk artist Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick of that year’s draft, which became Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video of former Bulls GM John Paxson during the moment of the trade (via Ricky O'Donnell):

Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky A truly insane 30-seconds from the Bulls' YouTube channel on the night they traded Jimmy Butler.



John Paxson looks soooo happy. Bunch of white guys giving themselves a raucous round of applause for making one of the worst NBA trades in recent memory.

Butler was drafted 30th by Chicago in the 2011 NBA Draft. He didn’t get off to a good start in his rookie year as the Bulls were headlined by Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer and Joakim Noah. The former Marquette superstar averaged just 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in only 8.5 minutes in 42 games.

Jimmy Butler, however, made the expected sophomore jump and played every Bulls game the following season. He averaged 8.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.4 APG and 1.0 SPG. Butler eventually became an All-Star in his fourth season until the trade happened.

The Chicago Bulls made the playoffs in five of Butler’s six seasons in Windy City. Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2017 postseason despite taking an early 2-0 series lead. Paxson and the front office decided to rebuild with the emerging star as their biggest asset.

Keyshawn, JWill & Max @KeyJayandMax ICYMI: Last night, the Bulls sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.



"To me, this was a stunningly terrible trade." -Greeny



-Greeny ICYMI: Last night, the Bulls sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves."To me, this was a stunningly terrible trade." -Greeny https://t.co/msQrJTlcNC

The Bulls only struggled after trading Jimmy Butler. They didn’t make the playoffs until 2022 with a vastly retooled lineup. Only Zach LaVine was on the roster out of the said trade that helped the team reach the postseason.

Kris Dunn signed with the Atlanta Hawks after the 2019-20 season while Lauri Markkanen was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021.

Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, hasn’t missed the playoffs since he was shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves lost to the Houston Rockets in 2018. After a contentious stint playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, he was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2019, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid lost to the Toronto Raptors after Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater in Game 7. Philly rebuilt after the painful loss and then signed and traded Butler to the Miami Heat in a four-team deal.

Jimmy Butler has been in the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years

Jimmy Butler’s career has only taken off once a team was built around him. For the first time in his career, he was the franchise player in 2019.

The Miami Heat, behind the 2014-15 Most Improved Player of the Year winner, reached the 2020 NBA Finals. They haven’t been on that stage since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were still in South Florida.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The Heat are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the 76ers to acquire Jimmy Butler, league sources tell @wojespn

Butler just couldn’t carry the Heat past LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers. The former Bull averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the championship round. “Jimmy Buckets” proved that he belonged on the biggest stage against the NBA’s best players.

Over the last few years, analysts have decisively called the Chicago Bulls the losers of that trade.

Butler’s Heat reached the conference finals in 2022 but lost to the Boston Celtics. They are looking to avenge that loss as they are back in the same round and are leading 3-1 after recently losing Game 4.

Court Coverage @thecourtcov



2020: NBA Finals Appearance

2021: Lost in Round 1

2022: ECF Loss in 7 vs. Boston

2023: Up 3-0 vs. Boston in ECF



Jimmy Butler in 4 years on the Heat:
2020: NBA Finals Appearance
2021: Lost in Round 1
2022: ECF Loss in 7 vs. Boston
2023: Up 3-0 vs. Boston in ECF
The Miami Heat are 1 win away from returning to the NBA Finals

Miami reached this year’s playoffs via the play-in tournament. The Chicago Bulls were nearly three minutes away from taking the eighth seed before “Jimmy Buckets” reminded them of what they traded away.

The Heat are trying to become just the second eighth-ranked team to play in the NBA Finals after the 199 New York Knicks. If they get there, Butler is all but guaranteed to earn the Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy.

