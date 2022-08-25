“A lot of his moves are based on something related to LeBron” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant has a hidden motive to play with Kyrie Irving despite the latter’s off-court issues

Besides being close buddies, most basketball fans are still wondering why Kevin Durant has persevered in playing with Kyrie Irving. KD practically swapped the pro’s pro that is Steph Curry for Irving’s myriad of off-court issues as his co-superstar in the NBA.

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre, on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," speculated on the hidden reason why Kevin Durant hasn’t given up on playing with Irving:

“KD compares himself to LeBron a lot. A lot of his moves are based on something related to LeBron and how things have worked out for LeBron.

“So he’s like, 'Look, LeBron made it work with Kyrie in 2016. It was great. I’m just as good if not better than LeBron. Get Kyrie on my team, watch me cook.'

“I think that was his mentality about this. 'This guy’s proven to be a championship-level player and teammate and second banana and LeBron proved it and I’m better than LeBron!'”

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



—@stephenasmith “If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.” “If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.”—@stephenasmith 😳 https://t.co/HqCuCP86WS

Kyrie Irving couldn’t lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to even sniff the playoffs as the Cavs’ best player. He was exceptional, however, as LeBron James’ Robin when “King James” returned for his second stint in Cleveland.

As he has done for most of his career, James made the most of his co-stars. He knew when to push or when to back off and allowed Kyrie Irving to get his game going.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation “Since he left LeBron James, he has not been the Kyrie Irving that we've seen in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.”



- Kendrick Perkins “Since he left LeBron James, he has not been the Kyrie Irving that we've seen in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.” - Kendrick Perkins https://t.co/eouSxfKfIB

Together, they went to four straight NBA Finals, winning one in 2015 against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. James and Irving, however, couldn’t do anything once Kevin Durant left Oklahoma to play for the Bay Area team.

After never missing the NBA Finals in his three-year run with the Warriors, Durant decided to take on a new challenge with Kyrie Irving. Their grand plans have taken one serious hit after another in the three years since they joined forces in Brooklyn.

Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY Three years ago today the #Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. We talked that day about how many #NBA Championships they might win. Three years later, with only one NBA Playoff Series victory to their credit, the move has to be judged as a colossal failure! Three years ago today the #Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. We talked that day about how many #NBA Championships they might win. Three years later, with only one NBA Playoff Series victory to their credit, the move has to be judged as a colossal failure!

For all their potential, they’ve only won one playoff series. Kevin Durant has refused to address Irving’s many off-court issues, which played a big part in last season’s embarrassing sweep against the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may only have one more season to prove they can win the championship together

Kevin Durant has reportedly re-committed to playing out his four-year contract ahead of the 2022-23 season. Kyrie Irving will be in the final year of his deal unless the Brooklyn Nets give him an extension.

If no extension is offered to “Kai,” next season will be their last chance to silence their doubters.

Nets GM Sean Marks has retooled the roster to provide a better supporting cast for the two superstars. Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren will provide depth, size and versatility from the wing and guard spots. Brooklyn is also expected to have a healthier team than the one that limped through last season.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"Healthy and locked in, the Brooklyn Nets should be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and represent them in the NBA Finals. And [KD] talking about going away? Hell no, you ain't going nowhere." @stephenasmith reacts to Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn"Healthy and locked in, the Brooklyn Nets should be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and represent them in the NBA Finals. And [KD] talking about going away? Hell no, you ain't going nowhere." .@stephenasmith reacts to Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn 👀"Healthy and locked in, the Brooklyn Nets should be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and represent them in the NBA Finals. And [KD] talking about going away? Hell no, you ain't going nowhere." https://t.co/PTzyBIzwuf

The return of Joe Harris and Ben Simmons' debut could provide some of the missing ingredients the Brooklyn Nets badly needed last season.

On paper, they’re bound to make some noise in the playoffs, but everyone has seen this act before. The Brooklyn Nets have been serious title contenders over the last three years, only to fail when it counts the most.

