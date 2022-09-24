“A lot of people just get up on top of a podium and they don’t try to do the work, they just have an opinion” - NBA analyst clarifies why he reached out to Ben Simmons, believes knowing the truth was important

Ben Simmons is eager to make his long-anticipated return to the floor. After demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last year, Simmons was finally moved to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

It's been a long road back to the hardwood for Simmons, who has dealt with injuries and mental health issues. Now ready to finally get back on the right track, Simmons has expressed excitement about the upcoming season. Still just 26 years old, Simmons has the tools to be one of the top players in the league.

Simmons recently opened up on an episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast with former NBA veteran JJ Redick.

During the episode, Simmons talked about how he respected analyst Jay Williams for reaching out to him to get the real side of the story. Speaking on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Williams described why he felt it was important to reach out to Simmons personally:

"A lot of people just get up on top of a podium and they don’t try to do the work. They just have an opinion ... My thing is, sometimes, you gotta go to the source, and ask, like, 'Yo, let me hear this from your perspective. Tell me your truth.'

"Let me hear from other people, then I can come to my own conclusion about what I have to know. People don't do that, though, anymore."

Ben Simmons looks to bounce back with Brooklyn Nets

The basketball world has been patiently waiting for Ben Simmons to return. After it was announced that Simmons had requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, many wondered which team would acquire him. The answer was the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons is set to return to a talented Nets team that will feature fellow stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although the Nets have found themselves in the national spotlight this offseason, the team still has the talent to be an Eastern Conference juggernaut.

"Mentally, it killed me. I was in a dark place... It's not about the money for me now. Like, I want peace and happiness. I want to be in a good place."Ben Simmons on dealing with his mental health in the last few years(via @OldManAndThree "Mentally, it killed me. I was in a dark place... It's not about the money for me now. Like, I want peace and happiness. I want to be in a good place."Ben Simmons on dealing with his mental health in the last few years 🙏(via @OldManAndThree)https://t.co/4RpCIW3kvD

Time will tell if Simmons can find his groove and showcase what makes him such a special talent. If the Nets can get all their players on the same page, they will have a roster to make a serious run for the NBA title. With Simmons, Durant and Irving at the forefront, even the best Eastern teams will have their tasks cut out against the Nets.

