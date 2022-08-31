"A lot of people would never even have the b***s to take a shot like that" - Dion Wright on hitting a 3-point shot over LeBron James at the Drew League

LeBron James took over the Drew League in July, finishing with 42 points and 16 rebounds. James was guarded by pro-basketball journeyman Dion Wright, who became a meme due to his facial expression during the game. Wright had a good game, even hitting a 3-point shot over "The King" during one possession.

In an interview with The Guardian, Wright spoke about his experience playing against the LA Lakers superstar. He felt that going up against someone like James would help him gain recognition. That's one of the reasons why he never hesitated to take a shot beyond the arc with the four-time champ defending him.

"A lot of people would never even have the b***s to take a shot like that," Wright said. "But you know, I've been in the gym my whole life and I have confidence."

Wright led his team with 20 points. They lost by just two points. Their team didn't have any NBA players, while their opponents had James and DeMar DeRozan. It was a great accomplishment for the St. Bonaventure University alum. The game turned him into a viral meme, but it opened up a lot of opportunities.

Drew League named Wright as the recipient of their most inspirational player award for his performance against "The King." He also received a tryout in the Philippines courtesy of Metta Sandiford-Artest. He's still hoping to continue his pro career overseas.

"I just want one team, one person, one GM, to take a real chance on me," Wright said. "I know for a fact they'll never regret it."

Wright averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in college. He has played professionally in Cyprus, Libya and Ukraine. He last played for Cherkasy Mavpy in the Ukrainian League. He had to leave the team due to the war in Ukraine.

LeBron James wants to play with Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James has been very open about his desire to finish his career playing alongside his eldest son, Bronny James. The 17-year-old high school senior is expected to be a part of the 2024 draft class. If LeBron and Bronny become teammates, they will become the first father-son duo in NBA history.

However, "The King" recently hinted about the possibility of not just playing with Bronny, but also with his youngest son, Bryce. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, James stated that he could always prolong his career in order to be with both his sons.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while," LeBron said. "So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky's not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that, but we shall see."

opens up to LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that? @KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story trib.al/0vQ1HlX LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that?@KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story trib.al/0vQ1HlX https://t.co/qRBU1KaL30

LeBron James will be 40 years old during Bronny's rookie season. The four-time champ is not the typical NBA player since he has heaviliy invested in his body. If he waits out for Bryce, he's going to be around 42 years old. Only six players in NBA history have played aged 42 or older.

