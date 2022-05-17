“A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout" - Former NBA champion brutally trolls Phoenix Suns after their blowout Game 7 loss to Mavericks

Jason Kidd trolled the Phoenix Suns in the Game 7 postgame news conference after his Mavericks squad bested last year’s finals contenders by 33 points.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd gets last laugh on Phoenix Suns

After Sunday's 123-90 in the Western Conference semifinals, Jason Kidd, the Dallas Mavericks coach, said:

“A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right, but they didn’t have us on the winning side.”

After finishing first in the Western Conference with a franchise-record 64-18 mark, the Phoenix Suns were finals favorites. The Mavericks (52-30) only finished in fourth place and, on top of that, were thought to not have the squad needed to topple the Suns.

As Dallas relies primarily, if not almost entirely, on Luka Doncic, they were underdogs throughout the entire series, especially after taking a 2-0 lead. The Suns had the much better squad on paper. With that, and Chris Paul’s hunger for missing his championship dreams last year, many expected the squad to cut through to the finals. Doncic had other plans.

As the second quarter ended in Game 7, the Suns, as an entire squad, had just as many points (27), as Doncic did. The Mavericks started the second half up 56-27. Devin Booker, Paul, and Deandre Ayton finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists between themselves. Doncic finished with more points (35) and rebounds (10) alone than Phoenix’s Big Three.

At just 23 years old, Doncic has already appeared in 23 playoff games. Throughout those games he has averaged 32.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is a machine.

The Suns have quite the weapons with Booker’s scoring ability, Paul’s talent at point and Ayton’s deployability in the key. Their series loss came as a big surprise to many. Regardless of how well basketball fans are aware of Doncic’s greatness, he continues to amaze everyone.

Booker has averaged 26.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.5 apg in 32 playoff games. Although Booker is the Phoenix Suns’ biggest weapon, he was nowhere to be found in Game 7. He had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes. He shot 3-for-14 from the field, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie had a notable 30-point performance (11-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range) that helped seal the deal. Not to take away from his contribution, but he could have scored zero points and Dallas still would have won. That is insanity.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein