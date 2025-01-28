"A lot of snakes would do anything for views": Dwight Howard leaves no-holds barred on ex Royce Reed over scathing podcast attack

The Dwight Howard and his ex-girlfriend Royce Reed saga has turned another page as the former NBA star went to social media to seemingly respond to Reed’s recent attacks. Howard posted on X a short statement in response to Reed’s allegations about their relationship that she made on Cam Newton's podcast.

It was Howard’s first public post since Reed went to Newton’s "Funky Friday" podcast last Friday, where she made numerous allegations. These included claims about sexual preferences of the former eight-time NBA All-Star.

“A lot of snakes in this game that would do anything for views when they are broke smh,” Howard wrote on X on Tuesday.

Among the topics Reed discussed in Newton’s podcast were Howard’s sexuality, their son Braylon, their numerous lawsuits charged against each other, and how she was silenced by him after their breakup.

Reed’s podcast attacks on Howard came as the former LA Lakers big man is set to marry American rapper Amy Luciani who said 'yes' to Howard’s engagement proposal last year.

Howard, who last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season, is also eligible to be in the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame, a feat only those among the best ever achieve. Reed's recent statements put a cloud of issues around his name as Hall of Fame ballots get cast this year.

Howard’s relationship with Reed lasted for three years, but after their breakup, the two continued to engage in making allegations against each other, prolonging their connection.

Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA and won one championship in 2020 as he played a key role in the Lakers’ bubble run to win its lone title.

Royce Reed describes how he was silenced by Dwight Howard after their breakup

Royce Reed’s relationship with Howard was tumultuous at best, and the former dancer did not look back on it fondly. According to Reed, Howard tried to silence his ex-partner after their breakup by attacking him through multiple lawyers.

As per her claims, he did so to make sure she did not reveal anything bad about him when she was still part of the “Basketball Wives” reality show.

"He had all these attorneys write up all these things … Like, 'We just want wanna make sure, if she's still gonna do the show, that she's not gonna talk trash about him,'” Reed said ( from 19:16).

"It says, I could not speak his name, show my child's photo, say my child's name (and) be around anyone that knew him," she added (20:04).

Reed also added that being silent for many years had a mental strain on her. According to her, she just wanted to have a safe space for herself and others who suffer the same.

