"A lot sweeter than watching it on TV" - Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody on witnessing Stephen Curry drop 41 points in preseason finale

19-year-old Moses Moody got his first taste of what happens when Stephen Curry gets into the zone and just takes over a game. Basketball fans from around the world watch Curry and fall in love with his marksman-like shooting and it is certainly better to witness it in person than on the television screen.

In Stephen Curry's latest scoring burst, he dropped 41 points in 30 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason finale.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife STEPH CURRY vs BLAZERS🔥41 PTS

9 REB

7 3PT

2 AST

2 STL

2 4PT PLAYS

In 30 MINS STEPH CURRY vs BLAZERS🔥41 PTS

9 REB

7 3PT

2 AST

2 STL

2 4PT PLAYS

In 30 MINShttps://t.co/7Sun0tTDzF

Moses Moody didn't witness this eruption from the bench but was on the floor for a brief part of it. He got his first minutes alongside Stephen Curry on the court and was asked in the postgame press conference how it felt watching Curry's greatness up close. Moody responded by saying,

"Man, it’s crazy. Just to be sitting there, and he’s doing it for your team because I’m on the team now, so when he’s doing it for us, it makes it a lot sweeter than watching it on TV."

Stephen Curry posted 41 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 13-23 (56.5%) from the field, including 7-14 (50%) from three-point range. Moses Moody contributed with 9 points in 18 minutes off the bench along with 6 rebounds while shooting 4-7 from the field and 1-3 from downtown.

Moses Moody was taken out to dinner by Stephen Curry ahead of training camp and was also invited to the golf course to play with him. Moody is certainly developing a great relationship with the superstar and is expected to play a decent role off the bench in the upcoming season.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Moses Moody talked about Stephen Curry taking him out to dinner. #DubNation Moses Moody talked about Stephen Curry taking him out to dinner.#DubNation https://t.co/Vg3QalUmxV

Kevon Looney joins Moses Moody in appreciating Stephen Curry's greatness

Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season

Kevon Looney has played his entire six-year career with the Golden State Warriors. He was part of the 73-9 squad as a 19-year-old rookie and then went on to win two more titles with the franchise. Over the years he has proven to be an extremely valuable asset, who is trusted by the coach in critical moments.

Looney joined Moses Moody in complimenting Stephen Curry's heroics in the postgame press conference alongside Damion Lee. When asked about Curry's 41-point game, he said,

Also Read

"It is always fun to watch when Steph is putting on a show like that. We see it a lot. It is getting close to the real games, so you see him turn it up. My team played pretty well, so it is exciting, as you can tell for tonight."

Kevon Looney served as a replacement for James Wiseman last season when the latter got injured. Looney has seen Curry's eruptions plenty of times but no one can ever get tired of watching the baby-faced assassin drop threes left, right and center.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Rohit Mishra