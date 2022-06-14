"A lot of times throughout the game where you're like, 'Yo Boston, what the hell are you doing?'" - Jay Williams slams the Boston Celtics for their turnover troubles in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors took home a 104-94 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last night. The Celtics, yet again, had a tough night taking care of the ball with 18 turnovers.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," commented on the Celtics' carelessness, stating:

"Boston, once again, careless with the ball, 18 turnovers, I would question anybody. I would say at least 10 of those turnovers were unforced turnovers.

"There a lot of times throughout the game where you're like, 'Yo Boston, what the hell are you doing? Why are you making careless passes which led to 22 points by Golden State?'"

Game 6 will be played on Thursday in Boston.

Reviewing the Boston Celtics' turnover issues

Brown and Tatum are at the center of the Boston Celtics' turnover issues.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," mentioned an incredibly important point when it comes to taking tough shots. The Golden State Warriors are doing an excellent job of taking away Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's right hand on drives.

While this does force them to take tough shots, it might also have a lot to do with turnovers.

Tatum and Brown combined for nine turnovers last night. Out of those nine, at least four or five were just because of the pressure the Warriors were putting on Tatum and Brown's right hand.

When forced to dribble with their left hand on multiple occasions, driving or otherwise, the Warriors have managed to force a bad pass.

A few examples from the game make the matter clear.

As Otto Porter Jr. switches onto Tatum, he immediately cuts off any mobility of his right hand. Tatum spins and dribbles into the paint with his left hand. As four Golden State defenders close-in on him, he gathers the ball in a cluttered manner and throws it out of bounds.

Otto Porter Jr. switches onto Tatum, pressures right hand.

Forced to dribble with his left hand, Tatum drives into the paint.

Another play with a similar strategy was carried out by Stephen Curry as he guarded Jaylen Brown.

Curry takes away Brown's right hand, and as Brown drives into the paint, Looney closes in on him, forcing an ugly pass. It was supposedly meant for Horford (No. 42), but went right into the hands of Klay Thompson (No. 11).

Curry pressures Brown's right hand as Looney moves in.

The Warriors are doing an excellent job of not only getting steals but also taking away drive-and-kick opportunities away from the Boston Celtics.

