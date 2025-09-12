"A manufactured paper trail": NBA insider invalidates Steve Ballmer and Clippers' key revelation on Kawhi Leonard's Aspiration deal

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:44 GMT
NBA insider invalidates Steve Ballmer and Clippers' key revelation

Over the past few weeks, the LA Clippers have become the biggest talking point in the NBA. Amid new developments on the situation, one insider still isn't sure ownership is innocent.

Insider Pablo Torre made a shocking revelation regarding Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer. The star forward has been collecting money from a tree-planting company funded by his team's owner.

Leonard has a marketing contract with the business, but hasn't done any sort of promotion in the past. Torre's report also included the testimony of an ex-employee who said the dealings were a way to circumvent the NBA's salary cap.

Since this initial reporting, the league has decided to launch an investigation into the situation. Per the latest reporting, the Clippers are willing to fully cooperate and provide all the original emails between Leonard and Aspiration.

While these actions might indicate that the team is innocent of any wrongdoing. However, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor doesn't see it that way. He feels the digital communication could have been made in the event that their dealings were ever brought to light.

"The fact that Aspiration emailed the Clippers first about Kawhi Leonard proves nothing. It could just as easily be a manufactured paper trail," O'Connor wrote on X.
The possible punishments for circumventing the cap include fines, forefiting draft capital and contracts being voided.

Pablo Torre uncovers new evidence against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers

Since his first report, Pablo Torre has uncovered more regarding Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration. New information has been brought to light that stems deeper than Steve Ballmer.

During Thursday's episode of his podcast, Torre touched on some financials between Aspiration and Leonard. The company owed Leonard roughly $1.7 million, but took months to pay it.

Coincidentally, roughly a week-and-a-half before paying Leonard, Aspiration received an investment of $2 million. It was later revealed that the payment was made by the Clippers' co-owner Dennis J. Wong.

Over the summer, LA made numerous upgrades to the roster via trades and free agency. Led by Leonard and James Harden, they are poised to make a run at a championship. However, this situation is slowly forming a massive cloud over the team just weeks before training camp begins.

As new details continue to emerge, all LA can do is await word from the league on the findings from their investigation. Based on all the information that has come out, it's fair to assume some kind of punishment is likely coming down the pike.

