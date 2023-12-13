"A MENACE": Ashley Nicole Moss and NBA fans in frenzy after Draymond Green gets issued 'Flagrant 2' for wild foul on Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green was assessed a 'Flagrant 2' foul for smacking Jusuf Nurkic across the face during the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns game on Tuesday. Green got tossed out for the third time this season after the incident.

The first was on Nov. 10 against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was assessed two technical fouls. The second one came during the Warriors' heated game against the Minnesota Timberwolves just days after on Nov. 14. Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, leading to his dismissal after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels engaged in a shoving contest.

Green got suspended for five games. He received tremendous criticism for his actions. If that wasn't enough, the Warriors' forward has now put himself in more trouble after taking a wild swing at Nurkic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green's history with non-basketball plays was cited as a reason behind his five-game suspension after the Rudy Gobert chokehold incident. Wednesday's play was potentially just as reckless as he hit Nurkic in the head.

Ashley Nicole Moss and NBA fans berate Draymond Green for wild foul on Jusuf Nurkic

Green was already under heavy criticism about the Gobert incident. Just as the noise surrounding that was cooling off, Green has invited more scrutiny from NBA fans after the latest incident involving Jusuf Nurkic.

Sportscaster Ashley Nicole Moss and NBA fandom let Green hear it online after he got assessed a technical foul.

"DRAYMOND IS A MENACE … dawggggg?," Moss tweeted.

More reactions followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green's ejection piles on Warriors misery

Draymond Green's actions are doing no good for the Golden State Warriors. They are 10-12 for the season and in a close game with the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are staring at the possibility of a 13th loss in December, which could significantly hinder their place in the standings in April when the playoff seedings are decided.

The Warriors haven't been up to the mark, especially everyone around Steph Curry. Green hasn't been able to stay away from ejections and suspensions amid this terrible situation, while Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and others are struggling to find consistency.

The NBA has seen Green engage in such situations. A suspension could be on the cards again. It could be a longer one, considering this is a repeat offense. That could deplete the struggling Warriors, who need his defense and playmaking at this stage based on their current form.