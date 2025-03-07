"A part of me aches and hurts because of this" - Stephen A. Smith puts himself in LeBron James' shoes about viral courtside confrontation

Stephen A. Smith addressed his interaction with LeBron James after the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on Thursday night on First Take. According to Smith, James talked to him about how he was talking about his son, rookie Bronny James, in his coverage of the NBA.

James made it a point to tell Smith to not be so harsh on his son, something that Smith addressed on the show.

"I was really, really talking about him because of the position that Bronny was in, but I really understood where he was coming from," Smith said about the situation.

"He was very, very upset. I could tell he could have called me. I'd have came to see him. I'd have had a conversation with him. He could have been just as upset face to face, man to man, as opposed to being court side of the game."

"If I was in his position, I can't definitively say I would not have done the same thing," Smith added. "I'm not blaming him one bit. I get it. I understand it, and there's a part of me that aches and hurts because of it."

Smith took issue with how James approached him, choosing to do so after a game instead of behind closed doors.

