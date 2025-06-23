Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers couldn't get the job done in the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. Early in the game, Haliburton suffered one of the most brutal injuries in sports. The Pacers released a statement on Monday, confirming that the star guard had torn his right Achilles tendon.

Before Game 7, there was concern about Haliburton's well-being. The two-time All-Star was dealing with a right calf strain, an injury he sustained in Game 5. However, it seemed like it didn't affect him, since he played through Games 5 and 6.

However, the calf strain was the biggest reason why he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Haliburton was injured in the first quarter after scoring nine points on 75 percent shooting from deep. He was immediately escorted by James Johnson and the team's medical staff to the locker room.

Haliburton's family provided comfort as they tried to console him in the locker room. His father, John, was the first person to confirm what injury the Pacers star sustained. On Instagram, the NBA star's longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, posted a photo of them in the locker room.

Brenda, Tyrese's mother, was also in the locker room with them.

"every step of the way," Jones posted. "a run we will remember for a lifetime. you are so amazing!"

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend posted the scenes in the locker room after the injury.

It was an unfortunate injury for Haliburton and the Pacers. They surprised teams as the underdogs throughout the entire postseason. No matter who faced them, they never gave up and did their best.

However, Tyrese Haliburton's injury made it difficult for Indiana to go past the much-favored Thunder team.

Jade Jones pens a heartfelt message for Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers delivered a memorable season, showcasing the team's grit throughout the playoffs. However, their title hopes ended in heartbreak with a Game 7 loss to the Thunder in the NBA Finals.

On Monday, Jones shared on Instagram her experience with the Pacers this season. She specifically wrote it for Haliburton, who was the de facto leader for Indiana throughout the playoffs.

"The smile you have put on people’s faces, the joy & excitement you have brought to this city. You have been nothing short of amazing. You are so selfless, brave and strong!" Jones posted.

"I will always be your biggest cheerleader. I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team’s got you. We will be back, we’re not finished yet!"

Tyrese Haliburton faces a lengthy recovery, but he continues to receive support from Jade Jones and his family throughout the process.

