“A slap in the face to all the media that say small-market couldn’t get it done, we’ll go out there and make the ratings” - Karl-Anthony Towns on the upcoming Timberwolves-Grizzlies series

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the playoffs after their play-in tournament victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday. Their next challenge is facing the Memphis Grizzlies in a showdown between two teams known for their youth and scrappiness.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies and Timberwolves have had competitive games that have featured chippy play. With rosters that have some of the league's most passionate players, fans are eager to see what will be in store for the matchup.

Jon Krawcsynski of The Athletic reported that Towns said the matchup is a "slap in the face" to all of the media who believed small-market teams couldn't have success.

"At the same time, a slap in the face to all the media that say small-market teams couldn’t get it done," Towns said. "We’ll go out there and make the ratings, and we’ll make the show happen."

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare for showdown against Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

The matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves features two up-and-coming squads. They have been two of the most pleasant surprises this season. Each roster features a nucleus of rising talent that hangs their hat on their competitiveness and overall youth.

For Karl-Anthony Towns and No. 7 seed Minnesota, it's the first opportunity for the team to show it's on the rise in the Western Conference. After posting a 23-49 record last season, Minnesota went 48-36 this season.

But the Timberwolves will have their biggest challenge yet, as the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies were on that same path not long ago.

Memphis was one of the stop storylines throughout the regular season, skyrocketing up the Western Conference standings in an impressive 56-26 run. With two teams that hang their hats on their competitive nature, the series is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in the playoffs.

The Timberwolves are making their second playoff appearance in the past 18 years. Their last appearance came in 2017-18, when they lost in the first round. Towns, the No. 1 pick in 2015, was the 2015-16 Rookie of the Year and has been an All-Star three times.

The Grizzlies are in their second straight playoffs but lost in the first round last season. Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in 2019, was the 2019-20 ROY and was an All-Star for the first time this season.

