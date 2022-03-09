“A tribute video for a person that quit on your franchise?” - Kendrick Perkins reacts to Doc Rivers’ comments on Ben Simmons receiving a tribute video on his return to Philadelphia

Ben Simmons will be on the bench when the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday. This will be Simmons' first time returning to the Wells Fargo arena since he was traded to Brooklyn last month.

Simmons' return led to a conversation over whether he deserves a tribute video from the franchise. That's become a customary courtesy in the modern NBA. Simmons staged a season-long holdout from the team that signed him to a lucrative contract extension after his playoff flop.

On ESPN’s “NBA Today,” former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins discussed the situation. Both analysts immediately said Philadelphia should not serve up the honor.

Perkins said:

“We have to quit handing out certain things like a tribute video for a person that quit on your franchise. I think (76ers coach) Doc (Rivers), I think Doc knew what he was doing. He was just trying to lighten the mood. Doc Rivers is the reason that we are talking about it. He is actually the one who brought it up. Listen to me. Doc liked Ben.”

Jefferson was even more upset, saying it was a “stupid question.” He said Simmons does not deserve anything. He also said this falls under the umbrella of people just getting a trophy or celebrated when they really should not be.

Both former players agreed that Simmons should not receive a tribute video, mainly due to the way he left the 76ers. Philadelphia fans have historically been loud and passionate, which had a negative effect on Simmons. A tribute video for Simmons might revive some boos, and Simmons will likely receive boos no matter what.

Should Ben Simmons receive a tribute video?

Ben Simmons on the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons was selected first overall in the 2016 NBA draft by the 76ers and played 275 regular-season games and 34 playoff games. He was a three-time All-Star and the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year. He also made two All-Defensive teams and one All-NBA team.

Tom West @TomWestNBA Ben Simmons has become one of the best defenders in the NBA this season.



Here are a few of his 2019-20 defensive highlights so far

He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the regular season and 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the playoffs. A big part of his time ending so quickly with the 76ers was his inability to score, especially from outside the paint, let alone the midrange.

What's more, his staggering inability to perform in the clutch, dating to his season at LSU, was on display in last year’s playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. That series would be the final push for Simmons demanding his trade.

The 76ers never achieved the postseason success the team could have, although they were a great team in the regular season. They held the third-best record in the Eastern Conference twice and the best record once.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is fully aware of the reaction he'll get. Nash said it'll be good for him to face, and the All-Star wants to be on the bench supporting his #Nets teammates.

Even though Simmons did do a lot for the 76ers, he only played for four seasons, and the reasons for him leaving cast a dark cloud over his history with the team. What happened over he offseason will likely make it hard for the 76ers to put up a trubiute video for Simmons.

