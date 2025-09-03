"A walking absentee on the ballot" - Stephen A. Smith lays into Kawhi Leonard for taking money in $28 million illicit deal with Steve Ballmer 

Details surfaced on Wednesday about an alleged $28 million deal between Kawhi Leonard and LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. The news made headlines and drew sharp responses across the sports world. Among those who reacted was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who raised a broader point about Leonard’s commitment to the franchise.Smith discussed Leonard’s unavailability and highlighted how often the star forward removes himself from games and other team obligations. Instead of zeroing in on the financial side of the story, Smith stressed on Leonard’s lack of presence as the bigger issue.“This man is a walking absentee on the ballot,&quot; Smith said on Wednesday, via “First Take.” &quot;This brother will check the absentee ballot as much as he possibly can throughout his career.“So when I saw this report and it said money for doing nothing, that's what made me pause. Not because of Steve Ballmer, not because of the Clippers (but) because of him. Because if there's a way for this brother to get money guaranteed without working, that's what that brother has done.”Journalist Pablo Torre shed light on the story during a podcast, revealing that his reporting uncovered a $28 million endorsement agreement.According to Torre, Leonard’s company, KL2 Aspire LLC, struck the deal with Aspiration, a now-nonexistent green investment firm. The arrangement allegedly was structured to allow him and Ballmer to bypass the NBA’s salary cap rules.Clippers and Steve Ballmer deny wrongdoing regarding Kawhi Leonard controversyThe LA Clippers and its owner, Steve Ballmer, denied Pablo Torre’s claims about Kawhi Leonard receiving $7 million per year over four years.“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration,&quot; the Clippers said in a statement on Wednesday. &quot;Any contrary assertion is provably false.”Other high-profile ambassadors such as Drake and Robert Downey Jr. had their involvement with Aspiration well-documented. However, there has been no media coverage of Leonard’s partnership, which has raised eyebrows.The star forward signed with the Clippers in 2019 on a four-year contract worth $176.27 million. After finishing that deal, he chose to stay with the team, agreeing to a three-year extension in the 2024 offseason worth $149.51 million.