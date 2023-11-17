"A year without s*x? Nah" - Stephen A. Smith hilariously chooses romance over James Dolan's Knicks winning a championship

The New York Knicks have frequently been a source of frustration for Stephen A. Smith. Alongside the many Knicks fans around the world, Smith has continued to hold out hope that the team will find success.

Time and time again, whether in the draft lottery, the offseason, or the trade market, Smith has been left disappointed by his team.

The team is currently in the midst of a championship drought that has seen them go without a title since 1973 and without a conference title since 1999. Given that, many fans have begun discussing what they would give up if it guaranteed the Knicks a championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the case of Stephen A. Smith, despite his love for the team, there's one thing he wouldn't consider giving up if it meant his team won a title. During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he responded to a question from Ballsack Sports.

The question was:

"Stephen A., would you go a year without s*x if it guaranteed the Knicks a championship?"

Smith answered:

"A year without s*x? Nah. Nah ... I want the Knicks to win so bad, I have suffered for decades. Ladies and gentlemen I am 56-years-old - the last time the Knicks won the championship I was five. ... But I love s*x. I just do."

Check out the clip from the teaser of the episode below.

Expand Tweet

The New York Knicks' frustrations amid Stephen A. Smith's comments

This season, the New York Knicks have continued to frustrate Stephen A. Smith while the team hoped they would be able to start the new campaign with a bang. They are on a 6-5 record and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.

So far, their defense has helped keep them afloat, an unsurprising factor given Tom Thibodeau's coaching. While they sit in fifth place for defensive efficiency, they dropped to 16th place in offensive efficiency, indicating a source of struggle.

Like in years past, there's some optimism around Knicks fans that the team can make a big move before the trade deadline.

With big-name players like Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and even Joel Embiid in the mix, the Knicks will likely look to get their foot in the door. While there's still plenty of time before the trade deadline for the existing Knicks group to figure things out, the Eastern Conference is only getting more competitive.