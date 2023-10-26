Aaron Judge, John McEnroe, Robert Kraft and other celebrities spotted at MSG in season opener vs. Boston Celtics

It was a big game feel at Madison Square Garden as many celebrities and athletes were in attendance to witness the opening game matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. It was a close fight between both teams but it was Boston that ultimately came out on top, 108-104.

The celebrities in attendance were John McEnroe, Robert Kraft, Jim Gaffigan, and Whoopi Goldberg. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was also in attendance and caught on camera cheering after a wild play from Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes late in the fourth quarter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Boston Celtics are off to a good start after beating the New York Knicks at MSG

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

It was opening night on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks went up against the Boston Celtics. While there were moments when the Knicks seemed like they'd come out on top, the Celtics ultimately won the game. Both teams gave it their all in this matchup, however, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum were too much for the Knicks to handle.

Both Porzingis and Tatum put up a brilliant 30-point performance. The newly acquired Celtics big man came up with 30 points and eight rebounds, proving that he's still a force to be reckoned with in the league. As for Tatum, it was another day in the office with a double-double outing adding 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. While it's usually Jaylen Brown who comes out strong next to Tatum, it was Porzingis who answered the call.

As for the Knicks players, it was RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley who did most of the offensive work for the Knicks. Both players scored 24 points each but it was Quickley who had a better overall game compared to Barrett, when he added five rebounds and four assists. Julius Randle also did his part with a double-double outing of his own with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the New York Knicks' efforts weren't enough to seal the deal at home. The duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum was the answer the Boston Celtics needed in the nail-biting matchup at MSG.