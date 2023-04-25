"Aaron Rodgers may want to sell his stake"- Colin Cowherd trolls the Milwaukee Bucks after Jimmy Butler destroys them in Game 4

Colin Cowherd mocked the Milwaukee Bucks after they went down 1-3 against the Miami Heat in their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series on Monday. The Heat rode on Jimmy Butler's franchise-record 56-point game to seal a 119-104 win. The league's best record holders are now on the brink of elimination.

The Bucks were the championship favorites entering the postseason, but Butler has turned things around single-handedly with a shorthanded Heat team playing without Tyler Herro. Fox Sports analyst Cowherd took shots at the Bucks, saying NFL star Aaron Rodgers should sell his stakes from the franchise. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

"Aaron Rodgers may want to sell his stake in the @Bucks after this mess. Maybe transfer it to the @nyknicks"

Rodgers purchased a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback frequently attended Milwaukee's games, with the two teams playing from the same state of Wisconsin, leading him to buy stakes in the Bucks.

Cowherd indirectly praised the New York Knicks with his tweet. The Knicks are 3-1 up in their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The tweet was also connected to Rodgers' recent trade move to the New York Jets in the NFL.

With Rodgers buying stakes in a Wisconsin team as a Packers player, it would only be fitting if he sells those and buys shares in a New York sports team after his move to the Jets.

Jimmy Butler torches Milwaukee Bucks in Giannis Antetokounmpo's return

The Milwaukee Bucks, down 2-1, received a positive update after Giannis Antetokounmpo, who played only 11 minutes in Game 1 and missed Games 2 and 3, was made available to play on Monday. They desperately needed the two-time MVP to avoid returning home to Milwaukee down 3-1 for Game 5.

However, Jimmy Butler was unfazed by the challenge of facing Giannis. He continued his dominant run and put up a career night with 56 points and nine rebounds, shooting 67.9%. Butler scored 21 in the fourth quarter alone.

The Miami Heat entered the quarter trailing 92-78 and outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 41-25 behind Butler's clutch play. The six-time All-Star scored 11 points for the team with 1:42 left. He hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Heat a 110-109 lead with 1:20 left and extended that to a 3-point advantage with a step-back jumper shortly after.

Jimmy Butler then sank a couple of free throws with 48 seconds left to extend the advantage to five points to put the game out of the Bucks' reach. Butler's performance seemed even more impressive as the Heat were without their third lead scorer, Tyler Herro.

