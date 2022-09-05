"About to get a 4yr 240m contract from MJ", "yo charlotte let him take 20 threes in a game at 40" - NBA reddit reacts to Stephen Curry's comments about playing in Charlotte

Stephen Curry was recently awarded the key to the city of Charlotte in a ceremony at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The official statement on charlottenc.gov read:

"The Key to the City honors individuals who have inspired and positively impacted the people of Charlotte and beyond. ... Previous Key to the City recipients include musician Common in 2020, musician Anthony Hamilton in 2019, Davis in 2015, and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson in 2014."

Despite being a Bay Area legend, Steph has strong ties to Charlotte, NC. While he was born in Akron, Ohio, he attended Charlotte Christian High School.

He played for the Davidson Wildcats (of Davidson College in Charlotte) in the Southern Conference of NCAA Division I. Curry's father, Dell Curry, played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-1998 in the NBA, and currently works as a commentator for the same team.

In his acceptance speech, Curry alluded to possibly playing in North Carolina in the future, stating:

“I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means and the experiences and teammates and the journey we’ve been."

“Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it.”

Stephen Curry retiring in Charlotte isn't unprecendented

Stephen Curry is already a Bay Area legend and one of the most iconic sportsmen to play in Oakland and San Francisco.

The name Stephen Curry embodies the Golden State Warriors. Since winning the championship in 2022, Curry and co. have brought in more than half of the Warriors' titles. Curry also leads the Warriors in points, assists, and steals.

He's a two-time MVP, a lottery-pick-turned-superstar and arguably one of the ten greatest NBA players of all time. So, retiring in North Carolina might seem a bit out of place, but it isn't entirely unprecedented.

Just look at the example set by Michael Jordan. Jordan ended his illustrious career in Chicago, but in his final NBA game, he donned a Washington Wizards jersey. Curry could follow a similar path and fulfill both his destiny (with the Warriors) and his dreams (with the Hornets).

