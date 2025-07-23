"About to make Savannah James famous like he did Vanessa Bryant": Drake fans predict LeBron James’ wife to be name-dropped in next diss track

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were recently seen having a great time at a party in France. While there, the hit diss track &quot;Not Like Us&quot; by Kendrick Lamar was being blasted in the venue. The couple was seen dancing and rapping to the song, which drew the attention of a lot of fans.The song was originally intended for Canadian rapper Drake, who has been feuding with Lamar. In 2024, the two went at it, consistently releasing diss tracks about each other. However, the song Not Like Us took off globally, causing Drake to remain silent.In June 2024, Lamar had one of the biggest events with his &quot;The Pop Out: Ken &amp; Friends&quot; concert, which featured plenty of California-based artists. Celebrities and star athletes also attended the event.California natives Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, both NBA players, were spotted at the celebration. James caught the fans' attention when he was seen in the crowd with his wife.With his wife getting attention for vibing with the diss track recently, fans started to predict that she might be Drake's next target in a future diss track. Here are some of what the fans said about Savannah James.&quot;Drake about to make Savannah James famous like he did with Vanessa Bryant 🤷🏾‍♂️😤🤣&quot; a fan said. Yo_itz_Mac @MrBiGz698LINKDrake about to make Savannah James famous like he did with Vanessa Bryant 🤷🏾‍♂️😤🤣&quot;Drake Gonna Drop Savannah James Hit Piece Isn't He,&quot; another fan predicted.&quot;Bron James the cornball goof @KingJames 2AM In Savannah coming soon,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans predicted the title of Drake's rumored diss track to LeBron James' wife.&quot;Drake gonna drop a 3am in Savannah,&quot; someone commented. King Jared @certifiedjaredLINKDrake gonna drop a 3am in Savannah&quot;Yall remember when Drake cooked Vanessa Bryant with “b!tch you wasn’t with me shooting at the gym”? I just KNOW it’s gon be 10x worse for Savannah James 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️&quot; a comment read.&quot;Drake gonna see this and write a diss track for Savannah,&quot; a fan said.Streamer Adin Ross called out LeBron James regarding DrakeHit streamer Adin Ross has collaborated with Drake and has formed a strong bond with the rapper. Although he's a longtime fan of LeBron James, Ross took the chance in his recent live stream session to call out the LA Lakers star.&quot;You know what's crazy about this chat? As I love LeBron my whole life, it's like you just see how much of a piece of s**t human he is&quot; Ross said. &quot;Guys, imagine your best friend over like 15 years—and he's met your actual children. He’s met his actual children, and you're rapping along to a song about you being a pedophile. It’s sad.&quot;So far, LeBron James has not commented on what Ross said about him and his relationship with Drake.However, many are convinced that James' friendship with the rapper hasn't been the same since he attended Lamar's pop-up concert.