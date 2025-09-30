LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's physical transformation has made waves this offseason. He even appeared on Men's Health magazine to discuss his drastic weight loss following severe criticism in the aftermath of his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks. It was one of the main storylines during Monday's media day.Doncic revealed the difference between playing when he was heavier and skinny with his EuroBasket experience, saying:&quot;I would just say way less tired. Probably a little quicker because of that. Obviously in Europe it’s a 40-minute game, in NBA it’s 48. But we play a lot of games in not so many days, so I think fatigue is the biggest thing for me right now.&quot;While his transformation is glaringly visible, Doncic's official weight listed by the Lakers was 14 lbs more than last season, according to the team's official training camp roster data. Doncic was 230 lbs as per the official document from last season, released by the Dallas Mavericks and 244 lbs this year. The numbers left many confused after an X user pointed it out.Here are some of the reactions to it:𝙠𝙝𝙞 🧀 @KhiMVPLINK@MilroeToJSN absolute tears down my face molecules𓅓 @maxburn3r_LINK@MilroeToJSN streets was tellin me he was getting skinny tho 🤣🤣🤣St.Allen @tonjaminityLINK@MilroeToJSN BUT THE MENS HEALTH PHOTOS 😭😭😭Another section of fans explained that Doncic didn't gain weight, but it's the muscle that has made a difference. Meanwhile, some pointed out that the Mavericks never changed his weight since his rookie year.HereForSports @77LukaForMVPLINK@MilroeToJSN He was listed at 230lbs when he got drafted but they never updated his weight through the years even though he clearly put on some weight so the 230 listed weight hasn’t been accurate since like 2019. He was probably around 260-270 last season so he has lost not gained weight.Mukuka @___MukukaLINK@MilroeToJSN You understand muscle is heavier than fat, right?Nick Ngugi 🕷️ @nickthelastogLINK@MilroeToJSN U do know last year he was 276 right he had been listed 230 since 2019 which is falseLeBron James says he might need to get on Luka Doncic's routine Luka Doncic impressed everyone all around with his transformation. GM Rob Pelinka mentioned it, coach JJ Redick gave him a shoutout and LeBron James also joined the hype train on Monday. The Lakers superstar even jokingly claimed he would get on Doncic's routine after being impressed with his physique, saying:&quot;No s**t, I need to get on his routine now.&quot;James revealed he hasn't spoken to Doncic about his weight loss specifically and doesn't intend to. He hopes Doncic is &quot;happy&quot; about how he feels, and that's what matters. The four-time MVP is excited to play with Doncic for a full season after a short turnaround last year following his abrupt trade. James revealed it's one of the factors motivating him to play at a high level in his 23 years in the NBA.Luka Doncic is also committed after signing an extension. He spoke extensively about accepting a leadership role with the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves and leading the team to new heights after a first-round exit in 2025.