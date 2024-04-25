"Absolutely fraudulent fan base" - NBA fans befuddled as Knicks vs 76ers game 3 falls short of sellout in Philadelphia

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have not disappointed thus far, especially when it comes to the first-round series between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Interestingly, New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) posted on X that the Sixers' Wells Fargo Center is not sold out for tonight's Game 3 contest. Additionally, a ticket to watch the team costs $69.

Considering that the team needs immense support as they aim to win their first win in this series after coming up short in Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, a sold-out arena is usually common for these fanbases, especially since it's the 2024 Playoffs.

However, several fans found this report to be interesting, as they shared their reactions online.

"Absolutely fraudulent fan base."

Meanwhile, X user NYCDaFuture (@NYCDaFuture_) commented about the dire situation that the Philadelphia 76ers are in.

"Philly knows it's about to be a sweep soon," the fan posted.

X user Eamon (@eamonsphotoss), on the other hand, mocked the Sixer's fanbase.

Additionally, X user SM (@slothmanifesto) pointed out to 76ers fans focusing too much on excuses and complaints to have the time to buy a ticket.

"Philly fans too busy coming up with excuses and nonstop whining to be buying tickets these last few days," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user BrunsonWillBurnYou 3-0 (@BigKnickOnMyBod) is looking forward to the chants for the New York Knicks on the road.

"Let's go Knick chants gonna go crazy in Philly lol," the fan posted.

The Philadelphia 76ers will need to protect their home court in a pivotal Game 3 matchup.

Josh Hart responds to the 2023 NBA MVP's comments following the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 loss

Following the Sixers' 104-101 Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid remained confident that his team would bounce back while also believing that they should be the ones in a 2-0 series advantage over their opponent.

Before tonight's head-to-head meeting, Josh Hart responded to the 2023 MVP's comments, as per SNY's John Flanigan.

"I don't care," Hart said. "We're up 2-0. When the NBA starts basing the series on what we think, then I will care a little bit more. But right now we're up 2-0 and we're just focused on trying to get our third one."

This kind of mindset from Josh Hart has translated well on the court with his imposing defensive capabilities and ability to make timely plays, whether it be making shots or crashing the boards for rebounds.

