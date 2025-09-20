  • home icon
"Absolutely not" - Austin Reaves confidently dismisses allegations of being defeated by LeBron James in golf

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 20, 2025 09:49 GMT
Austin Reaves confidently dismisses allegations of being defeated by LeBron James in golf (Credits: Getty)

Austin Reaves, who is widely considered one of the best golfers in the league by his NBA peers, does not believe that LeBron James can defeat him in golf. James has picked up the sport this offseason and shared videos on social media, showcasing his swing.

On Friday, Lakers reporter Aron Cohen caught up with Reaves for a rapid-fire Q&A and asked him for his thoughts on fans saying that James would “smack” him in golf. Reaves answered confidently, saying:

“Absolutely not. It’s not happening.”
While Reaves was confident about defeating James in golf, he also shared a story that showcases his admiration for his basketball skills. When asked about his “Welcome to the NBA moment,” Reaves shared how his skill gap with James once made him feel like he didn’t belong.

“We were just playing and Bron was being Bron and I was just kinda like, I don’t know if I can play to this standard,” he said. “He hit like four baseline fadeaways and I was just like there’s nothing I can do.”
Austin Reaves is coming off a strong season for the Lakers, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, all career highs. He has a player option for 2026-27, leaving him with a big decision as he enters what could potentially be the last season of his contract with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves wishes to face Stephen Curry in a golf match

The NBA’s X account shared a video on the platform, featuring multiple NBA stars as they pick the best golf player in the league. Many players, including Pat Connaughton, Zach LaVine and Jalen Brunson, named Reaves and Curry.

Curry picked himself before saying that he had heard good things about Reaves. Meanwhile, the Lakers guard also picked himself and expressed an interest in facing Curry in golf.

“I am (the best golfer in the NBA), I would love to play a match against Steph,” Reaves said.

Unlike LeBron James, Stephen Curry could give Austin Reaves a run for his money. The Warriors guard is known for participating in golf tournaments during the offseason and holds a passion for the game.

First, the players will meet on the court as the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Lakers in their first preseason game on October 5.

Edited by Sameer Khan
