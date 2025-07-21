"Absolutely ridiculous": Lakers fans sound off after team parts ways with $3,000,000 guard and Jordan Goodwin for Marcus Smart deal

The LA Lakers parted ways with Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin on Sunday to make room for the arrival of Marcus Smart. Milton’s $3 million contract for the upcoming season was set to become fully guaranteed that day, prompting the team to act just in time.Senior NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that the Lakers had waived Goodwin, who provided valuable minutes off the bench last season. The moves were necessary for the Lakers to utilize their $5.1 million bi-annual exception to acquire Smart.However, the decision didn’t sit well with many Lakers fans, particularly the release of Goodwin, who appeared in 29 games last season. Social media quickly lit up with strong reactions as fans voiced their frustration over the franchise's decision to let go of both guards.&quot;The Lakes take 1 step forward then 2 steps back, absolutely ridiculous. What FC should I join this year I'm done bro,&quot; a fan said.DiEHARDnLA @DiEHARDnLALINKThe Lakes take 1 step forward then 2 steps back, absolutely ridiculous. What FC should I join this year im done broAnother fan said:EmpireJeff @EmpireJeffTVLINKNow they can always resign him and they might. But they also could have made a trade to free up space to keep him and they did not. So things are going to get interesting in the coming days and seeing what may or may not happen nextA fan commented:AO @worldofaoLINKWell damn, that consolidation trade must not have come to fruition just yet. Goodwin was someone I was hoping to keep on this roster…Another commented:Adog @Adog00YouTubeLINKThey aren’t title contenders stillA fan wrote:FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKThis is pathetic lmaoAnother user wrote:HIS EXCELLENCY @RAREPALACELINKI’m done with this team man lolLA Lakers updated depth chartFollowing the departures of Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin, the LA Lakers now have 14 players on their roster. In terms of positional depth, the team currently features five guards, six forwards and three centers. Guards: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent and Bronny James. Forwards: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero. Centers: Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber. Despite acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade earlier this year, the Lakers fell short of expectations, suffering a 4-1 first-round defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. With the early exit behind them, the front office now faces the challenge of retooling the roster in the offseason, aiming to add key pieces that can elevate the team's chances of making a serious championship run next season. GM Rob Pelinka is still expected to explore options to further strengthen the roster to solidify the team’s depth heading into the new season.