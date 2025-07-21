  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Absolutely ridiculous": Lakers fans sound off after team parts ways with $3,000,000 guard and Jordan Goodwin for Marcus Smart deal

"Absolutely ridiculous": Lakers fans sound off after team parts ways with $3,000,000 guard and Jordan Goodwin for Marcus Smart deal

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 21, 2025 03:07 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Absolutely ridiculous": Lakers fans sound off after team parts ways with $3,000,000 guard and Jordan Goodwin for Marcus Smart deal. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers parted ways with Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin on Sunday to make room for the arrival of Marcus Smart. Milton’s $3 million contract for the upcoming season was set to become fully guaranteed that day, prompting the team to act just in time.

Ad

Senior NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that the Lakers had waived Goodwin, who provided valuable minutes off the bench last season. The moves were necessary for the Lakers to utilize their $5.1 million bi-annual exception to acquire Smart.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the decision didn’t sit well with many Lakers fans, particularly the release of Goodwin, who appeared in 29 games last season. Social media quickly lit up with strong reactions as fans voiced their frustration over the franchise's decision to let go of both guards.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Lakes take 1 step forward then 2 steps back, absolutely ridiculous. What FC should I join this year I'm done bro," a fan said.
Ad
Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

Ad

LA Lakers updated depth chart

Following the departures of Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin, the LA Lakers now have 14 players on their roster. In terms of positional depth, the team currently features five guards, six forwards and three centers.

Guards: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent and Bronny James.

Forwards: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero.

Centers: Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber.

Ad

Despite acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade earlier this year, the Lakers fell short of expectations, suffering a 4-1 first-round defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

With the early exit behind them, the front office now faces the challenge of retooling the roster in the offseason, aiming to add key pieces that can elevate the team's chances of making a serious championship run next season. GM Rob Pelinka is still expected to explore options to further strengthen the roster to solidify the team’s depth heading into the new season.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications