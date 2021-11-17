Abu Dhabi to host two NBA preseason games in 2022

The NBA has announced it will play two games in the United Arab Emirates in the preseason next year. What teams will be playing has not yet been revealed, but this is another move by the NBA to showcase its global initiative to spread the game of basketball and continue to grow its brand.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN broke the story after NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum made the announcement.

The deal with the United Arab Emirates will extend beyond next season, with the NBA signing a multiyear contract. The game will occur in Abu Dhabi, and the first two games will be played in October 2022.

Tatum told reporters about the new deal,

"Through this partnership, we will bring the authentic NBA experience to fans in the UAE and support basketball development in the region by providing more opportunities for young boys and girls to learn and play the game."

Over the past few years, the NBA has been trying to become a bigger brand around the globe, hosting games in India, China, Africa and across Europe. With football still being the world's most popular sport, the NBA is trying to make basketball next in line.

Which NBA teams could partake in the games in the United Arab Emirates

Could rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play in Abu Dhabi in the 2022 NBA preseason?

It is still unclear which teams will travel to Abu Dhabi to be the NBA’s ambassadors for basketball in the Middle East. Spears hinted at some teams based on the nationality of players on their rosters by writing:

“There are currently seven players from the Middle East in the NBA -- Turkey's Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers), Enes Kanter (Boston Celtics), Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) and Omer Yurtseven (Miami Heat); Israel's Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards); and Egypt's Abdel Nader (Phoenix Suns).”

The NBA could possibly use players who come from the area to generate publicity and interest. However, the NBA already has a global name through live streaming and social media. The league might not need to resort to that strategy to bring quality games to the United Arab Emirates.

The NBA could use the opportunity to promote young stars like Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Fans worldwide may already know their names.

It could be harder to get more big-name players who rank at the top of the league because they are usually on contending teams. Taking a flight overseas to a different time zone right before the start of the season could negatively affect how a team starts.

The good thing is the NBA has so much young talent that even middle- to lower-ranked teams have talented future stars who might enjoy an overseas trip early in their careers.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein