"Accepting Mikal Bridges apology forms" - Fans go berserk as Knicks forward makes clutch stop on Jayson Tatum days after clamping Jaylen Brown

Mikal Bridges delivered once again. After sealing Game 1 of the New York Knicks’ second-round series against the Boston Celtics with a clutch steal on Jaylen Brown, it was his defense that came through once again in Game 2 on Wednesday — this time stripping Jayson Tatum to lock in a 91-90 victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Fans praised his clutch defense as the Knicks closed the game on a stunning 23-6 run, shocking Boston for the second straight matchup, both wins coming after erasing 20-point deficits. The series now shifts to New York with the Knicks holding a solid edge.
In his first season with the Knicks, Mikal Bridges keeps validating the front office's gamble, which included sending Bojan Bogdanovic, unprotected first-rounders in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, a protected 2025 first-rounder from Milwaukee, a 2028 unprotected swap and a 2025 second-rounder to land him.
“I’m ready to call Tatum a playoff dropper and I’m also accepting Mikal Bridges apology forms,” one fan said.
“I need everyone to apologize to Mikal Bridges,” another said.
“BRIDGES YOU ARE HIM,” another posted.
While Bridges hasn’t lit up the scoreboard this series, he’s stepped up when it matters most. He finished Game 2 with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals — including the game-winner.
In Game 1, he posted just eight points but added six rebounds, seven assists, and again three steals, one of which sealed the game
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum caught flak from fans for another inefficient outing. After posting 23 points on 23 shots (4-of-15 from 3) in Game 1, he followed up with just 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting in Game 2.
“Jayson tatum wanted to hit a game winner so bad and bridges said hell naw,” one said.
“Jayson Tatum is everything that’s wrong with the world today,” another said.
“MIKAL BRIDGES SNATCHED JAYLEN BROWN AND JAYSON TATUM'S CHAIN IN THE FINAL SECONDS,” another commented.
Mikal Bridges sparks Knicks’ fourth-quarter rally
The Boston Celtics entered the final frame with a 73-61 lead, but the New York Knicks once again delivered a strong closing stretch.
In the final 12 minutes, New York outscored Boston 30-17, with Mikal Bridges playing a huge role. After being held scoreless through the first three quarters, Bridges erupted for 14 points in the fourth, capping it off with the game-sealing steal.
Jalen Brunson knocked down the game-winning free throws for the Knicks, finishing with 17 points and seven assists despite shooting just 6-of-19. Josh Hart paced the team in scoring with 23, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a monster double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Game 3 heads to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
