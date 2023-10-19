"Accepting your ring is always good": Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looks ahead to Denver Nuggets' ring night vs Lakers on Opening Night (Exclusive)

In normal circumstances, an NBA player might celebrate a championship by throwing extravagant parties or going on lavish trips.

Not Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose off-season entailed significant more significant than collecting his second Larry O’Brien trophy.

“My wife and I have a new baby girl,” Caldwell-Pope said of Kendall. “I’ve been spending the whole time nesting and just chilling.”

Caldwell-Pope spoke to Sportskeeda about balancing family time with his wife, two sons (Kenzo, Kentavious Jr.) and newborn daughter (Kendall), the key to the Nuggets defending their NBA title, what to expect on Ring Night and more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exclusive interview

Editor’s one: The following 1-on-1 conversation has been edited and condensed

How did your summer play out coming off the NBA title and welcoming your newborn?

Caldwell-Pope:

“I’m blessed. It was a short summer, but it was fun. I got to really spend that time with my family and my newborn. I was able to enjoy them before we got back on the road. I really enjoyed being with them. I missed a lot of time with my boys before I had my baby girl. I was in Denver, and they were in D.C. So, I was with them and had fun playing basketball and baseball with them. We were really enjoying ourselves."

Have you been able to sleep?

Caldwell-Pope:

“Not yet (laughs). I haven’t been able to get much sleep. I let my wife sleep most of the time because I’m the one who is up late. I tell her, ‘You rest for a little bit, and I’ll take the baby.’"

These are great challenges to have. But what has it been like now trying to get back into the season?

Caldwell-Pope:

“It’s been great. I wasn’t expecting me to be back in the shape that I was. But I feel great and healthy. I’m in shape. I’m ready to go.”

What’s the key to the Nuggets defending the title?

Caldwell-Pope:

“Just being able to lead the team again. Keep them mindful of what’s the goal and what we need to do. Just get it done. You always want homecourt. Getting the one seed says a lot. We take pride in playing well early in the season just to get to that point. We’ll be ready.”

What can you all do to help mitigate Bruce Brown’s departure?

Caldwell-Pope:

“We did lose Bruce. We did lose Jeff [Green]. But I feel like Christian Braun, some of our second unit guys and our rookies have been stepping up and have a great preseason. We already know what Christian Braun can do with stepping into that role that Bruce had. We’re still going to be great. I still feel we haven’t lost a step. Just with training camp and playing against the guys in summer, I’ve been around them and have seen how they are in couple of preseason games. It has built confidence.”

What were your enjoyable moments in the parade?

Caldwell-Pope:

“Just being able to have fun. I enjoyed the fans and did whatever. My stone-cold two beers was my best moment.”

Did you hear from your former Lakers’ teammates considering they didn’t take kindly to some of the trash talk?

Caldwell-Pope:

“No, I didn’t hear much from them. They can take it however they want to take it. We won. We just want to enjoy our championship, and not worry about what everyone else is thinking.”

What do you expect Ring Night will be like, particularly with it being against the Lakers?

Caldwell-Pope:

“The emotions are going to be all over the place. But for us, we want to start off strong for the season. Once we get our rings, that moment is over with. It’s a new season. We have to get ready and be prepared. Accepting your ring is always good, no matter who’s in front.”

Mark Medina is an NBA Insider at Sportskeeda. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.