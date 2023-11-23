"Accused me of having s*x with daughter" - Joe Smith & Kisha Chavis drama hits new low after former NBA player reveals more shocking incidents

Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis have both found themselves in the limelight after the former Los Angeles Lakers forward discovered that his wife has an OnlyFans account. Recently, the couple appeared on Live Bitez, where Smith revealed that Chavis accused him of sleeping with her daughter, adding more context to their complicated relationship.

"She's the same person who accused me of having s*x with her daughter," Smith said. "She found panties in our laundry because we all shared the same laundry room and accused me of having s*x with her daughter."

In the video clip, Smith mentioned how he found it unnatural that his wife would even accuse him of having sex with her daughter. Kisha Chavis backed up her side of the story by saying that she found panties in the bedroom.

However, Smith mentioned that the panties were found in the laundry room, which everyone shared. Additionally, Chavis accused former LA Lakers forward Joe Smith of having an affair with another woman, which she says is backed up with screenshots of the conversations.

During the interview session, Kisa Chavis continued to align that the panties she found belonged to another woman, to which Smith denied the cheating accusations being made toward him.

Joe Smith walks out of interview after comments made by Kisha Chavis

During an interview with Kevin Wesley on "The Truth Factory," Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis further shed more light on their relationship and the current state of it. However, the former NBA veteran decided to walk out of the interview after the comments made by his wife.

"I'm really upset," Chavis said, "because you know how behind every good man there's a good woman? Well, I feel like a piece of s***. That's how I feel having that man in front of me. Because he's not being great, and I know he can be. What is it about me that you can't get it together?"

"Someone needs to help him," Chavis added. "Shaq, can he get a Papa John's?"

The last line from Kisha Chavis was more than enough to convince Joe Smith that the interview was not worth his time. From Chavis' comments, it seems she was not fond of her husband being unsupportive of her having an OnlyFans account and even went on to say that she felt "like a piece of s***" because of it.

At this point in time, it is yet to be seen what becomes of their relationship.