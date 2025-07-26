"Ace Bailey can learn a thing or two": NBA fans respect Dylan Harper's humbled reaction after signing $56.1M rookie deal

NBA fans called out Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey while reacting to a video of San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper signing a four-year, $56.1 million contract. A video of Harper’s signing was posted on X by the Spurs' handle.In the video, Harper can be seen getting shocked as he reviews the details of his contract. After signing the deal, the No. 2 pick expressed happiness and said that it feels surreal to him.“I’m feeling blessed, happy to be a part of the organization. From the time I pick a jersey up and shake Adam Silver’s hand to now, it’s all been surreal,” Harper said. “I’m just happy to be here.”Fans reacted to Harper’s video and called out Ace Bailey, saying that the No. 5 pick can learn something from Harper.“Now this is a grateful young man. Ace Bailey can learn a thing or two,” one fan said.Said another fan:The Brilliant Budget @TheBrilliantBu1LINKLife changing money right there. Hopefully he doesn’t blow through it.Another fan said:Jericho @JerichoXVILINKIn less than 10 years, my man will make that per year. He is NBA ready, and he will challenge CF for ROTY..Fans continued to express their admiration for Harper's reaction and predicted that his next contract would be a maximum deal.One fan said:DemPicks @SolidPicks88LINKHe's going to get a max contract next! Calling itA fan commented:Randooo @Randooo423850LINKSpurs got another good one. You can just tellDylar Harper’s father, Ron Harper, was in the NBA for 15 years, from 1986 to 2000. During that time, he earned nearly $35 million in salary, as per Spotrac. His son is now set to surpass his career earnings with his first NBA contract.Meanwhile, selected with the No. 5 pick, Harper’s teammate from college, Ace Bailey, has signed a four-year, $41 million deal with the Utah Jazz.Ace Bailey's pre-draft antics have put him on a lot of fans' radarsDespite not playing in an NBA game so far, Bailey seemingly has quite a few haters. This can be credited to how his team handled his situation leading up to the 2025 draft. Days before the draft, several reports suggested that Bailey had refused to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz.NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that teams had begun operating under the belief that Bailey's advisers wanted him to land on a team that could offer a healthy shot profile. However, despite his team's best efforts, Bailey eventually went to the Jazz with the No. 5 pick.