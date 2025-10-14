Ace Bailey Injury: Utah Jazz #5 pick faces tendonitis scare ahead of NBA debut

Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Ace Bailey has put together two impressive preseason performances back-to-back, scoring 20 points against the San Antonio Spurs and 25 points against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Despite that, Bailey exited Monday's game against Dallas after just 11 minutes, leaving fans fearing the worst. While coach Will Hardy downplayed the situation after Utah's 114-101 loss, his update has sparked concern:

“He's got some tendonitis in both knees. It's nothing that we're overly concerned with. He's not going to be getting imaged or anything like that. It's just trying to take care of him. He was a little sore during his second stint.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it doesn't sound like Utah is overly worried about the situation, the fact that Bailey is dealing with tendonitis at just 19 years of age has left plenty of Jazz fans concerned.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Utah is set to play its final preseason game on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers before the team's regular season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

While it's unclear whether Bailey will play against Portland on Thursday, the expectation is that he'll be good to go for Utah's regular season opener against the Clippers next week.

Ad

Jazz coach Will Hardy dishes on Ace Bailey's knee injury

Heading into Monday's preseason showdown between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, fans were eager to see Ace Bailey battle it out with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

While Ace Bailey exited the game after just 11 minutes of action, Flagg went on to record 11 points on 3-13 from the field while contributing seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals over just 21 minutes of action.

Ad

After the loss, coach Will Hardy explained that the coaching staff noticed Bailey grabbing at his knees early in the game. Considering the No. 5 pick had been dealing with some minor soreness leading up to the game, the situation led to Jazz coaches having a discussion with him:

“He was reaching for his knees a little bit and moving a little bit gingerly, and so then the conversation happens, and one of Ace’s best qualities is he’s very honest, so we just felt like tonight it was best to pull him and get some treatment.”

While Ace Bailey wound up playing just 11 minutes, Utah had Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski return to action for Monday's game, which is a promising sign for Utah fans heading into the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More