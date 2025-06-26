Ace Bailey's $41 million silver lining will soften blow of going to the Jazz, says insider

On night one of the NBA Draft, Ace Bailey was selected by the Utah Jazz, a team the Rutgers standout reportedly declined a pre-draft workout invitation from. Leading up to the draft, Bailey and his team played hard ball with many franchises in hopes of landing with a team that would give him a long leash and plenty of minutes.

Ad

While Bailey may be disappointed by the move now, Yahoo's Dan Devine believes the $41.2 million rookie contract he will sign will soften the blow.

"He’s the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft, which means he’s about to earn $41.2 million, which doesn’t seem much like losing to me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While going to Philadelphia would have led to a $50.4m contract and Charlotte with the No. 4 pick would have led to a $45.4m deal, Bailey's rookie contract is nothing to scoff at.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In year one, he will earn $9 million, with that amount increasing to $9.5 million the next year, according to Spotrac. If the Jazz exercise their two-year team option on Ace Bailey, the young standout would earn $9.9 million in year three and $12.6 million in year four.

Although Utah may not have been one of his preferred destinations, considering that the team posted one of the worst offensive efficiency ratings in the NBA last year, Bailey's offensive motor could be exactly what they need.

Ad

"I want to come in and be a leader" - Ace Bailey reacts after surprising Utah selection

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Ace Bailey and his team attempted to play hardball with various franchises to force their way to one of his preferred destinations. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Utah wasn't one of them, though.

Ad

After being drafted fifth on Wednesday night, Bailey spoke with members of the press about the situation, making it clear that he's ready to hit the ground running once he gets to Utah.

"I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work. I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat.

Ad

"I'm ready to play some basketball now. It's just been a great journey. Me working hard, pushing myself physically and mentally, just getting prepared for the next level."

Along with drafting Ace Bailey, the Jazz also acquired Walter Clayton Jr, a guard from Florida who was drafted 18th by the Washington Wizards in exchange for Will Riley, who the Jazz had drafted at No. 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More