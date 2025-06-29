Ace Bailey's girlfriend Mariyah melts over pet snap as Utah rookie makes bold first move amid Jazz drama

Former Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was selected by the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Despite earlier reports that claimed Utah wasn't his "perfect destination," he arrived in Utah on Saturday, with the Jazz handle on Instagram showing glimpses of his arrival.

His girlfriend Mariyah reposted and commented on his bulldog puppy.

"prince's little bro halo"

Ace Bailey’s girlfriend Mariah’s comment on his pet bulldog - Image via Instagram @itss.jusyaya

Bailey looked all excited as he stepped onto the tarmac of the airport in Utah. His presence in Utah was at the center of lots of speculation. He reportedly told a team expected to pick him in the top five that he would snub them if they picked him.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, his reported comments didn't stop Utah:

"They will absolutely not budge on this, and eventually, Ace Bailey is going to be a Utah Jazz," Windhorst said on ESPN's "Get Up". "We'll just see how long it takes for him and his representation to figure that out."

He was a consensus five-star recruit coming from college. He ended his lone season at Rutgers with averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Ace Bailey's girlfriend Mariyah showcases his incredible gym video at Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey's girlfriend also took to Instagram to repost a clip of him hitting a fierce dunk at the gym upon his arrival in Utah.

"he wasn't kidding when he said he was 'ready to get to work'"

Bailey’s girlfriend’s repost/Instagram @itss.jusyaya

Watch the dunk video below:

Bailey was shocked when he was selected by the Jazz. One of his preferred destinations reportedly was the Washington Wizards, who held the seventh pick in the draft.

He told reporters that he was shocked he was picked but was ready to play:

"I'm ready to play some basketball now. It's just been a great journey. Me working hard, pushing myself physically and mentally, just getting prepared for the next level."

He would make his debut when the Summer League starts. The Jazz will take part in the Las Vegas Summer League from Jul. 11 to 16. They will face the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

