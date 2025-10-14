  • home icon
  • Ace Bailey Stats Tonight: How did Jazz rookie perform against Mavericks? (Oct. 13)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:23 GMT
Ace Bailey Stats for Oct. 13. (Photo: IMAGN)
Ace Bailey has been balling out for the Utah Jazz in their first two preseason games. The No. 5 pick of the 2025 NBA draft seems to be acclimating well in Salt Lake City after initial reluctance to be there. He eventually fired his agent before the start of training camp.

Bailey made his preseason debut against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. He had an impressive game, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes. He went 11-for-16 and made two 3-point shots.

In their next game against the San Antonio Spurs, Bailey put up another good game with 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. He started both contests at shooting guard, as well as Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. So how did he perform versus the Mavs?

Here are Ace Bailey's stats for the first half.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Ace Bailey310100210:441-51-20-0-13
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Edited by Juan Paolo David
