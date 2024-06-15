"Acting like teenage breakup": NBA fans react to Klay Thompson unfollowing Warriors on IG

Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Golden State Warriors' official account on Instagram and deleted all Warriors-related content from his page. This has led many to believe he could leave the Dubs this summer.

Thompson's contract is about to run out and it was rumored that the Dubs were considering letting him go. He, on the other hand, was expecting to re-sign with the franchise and has, in the past, shown his desire to end his career with the Dubs.

Fans were quick to react to Thompson's unfollowing the Warriors' socials, with many trolling him:

"Bro acting like a teenage breakup."

Fans pointed to Thompson's performance in the Warriors' play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings, and one fan called him a "Diva." Meanwhile, others predicted the Warriors' team breaking up:

"Bro acting like such a Diva lmfao," one fan stated.

"The break up is happening," a fan said.

"He can’t act surprised that they don’t want to give him a big deal in free agency lol," another said.

While many trolled Thompson, some fans took this as confirmation of him leaving. This left many nostalgic, remembering the good times and the Golden State dynasty:

"It's over for the splash brothers," one fan predicted.

"Would really be an end of Warriors as we know them if he leaves. Would have loved for him to finish his career there," another said.

Whether Klay Thompson will leave the Warriors is unclear at this stage, but many feel this indicates that he is, at the very least, unhappy with the franchise

Klay Thompson spotted practicing in the off-season

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings, much to the surprise of the NBA world. Klay Thompson received a lot of heat after the loss, as he went a disappointing 0-10 on the night, including going 0-6 from the three-point range.

Since then, Thomspon has been in the gym and was seen on Friday making drives and trying his luck from the three-point range. Take a look at the practice session below, which NBA Central labeled his 'coming for revenge next season':

With free agency inching closer, it will be interesting to see what happens at the Warriors this offseason and whether Thompson's time with the team has come to an end.