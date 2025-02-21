"Actually disgusting" - Mavericks fans react in outrage as Luka Doncic gets covered up by team in compilation video

Since the Luka Doncic trade, the Dallas Mavericks have taken a strong stance against those who have criticized Nico Harrison. From throwing out fans who have chanted "Fire Nico," to ejecting fans for bringing signs calling for Harrison to be fired, many members of the fanbase have felt the franchise has turned on them, in addition to Doncic.

In a new hype video released in collaboration with rapper Dorrough, Doncic was covered up using a Mavericks logo. The out-of-place logos have been tactically placed throughout the video to block out Doncic, causing a stir with the team's fans who felt the franchise is trying to erase him.

In response, the Mavs Film Room account on X compared the decision to cover up Doncic with a Mavericks logo to a South Park episode where the creators put a big black block that read "censored" over imagery of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

"I don’t even have words for this… They censored him like South Park censored a character. Just don’t use these clips if you want to erase him from Mavs history. When you want to focus on the basketball, the organization does some weird stuff like this," Mavs Film Room tweeted on Friday.

Considering Mavericks fans were already furious with the franchise for trading Doncic, and then tearing down a tribute for him outside American Airlines Center, the move hasn't sat well with them.

"This is actually disgusting. I didn’t think it could keep getting worse day by day," one fan wrote.

"That’s insane and looks stupid and petty!!!" a fan said.

"Really!!!Wtf!!! You can't erase greatness. We all know who this is, luka, who you are trying to fool. Tasteless organization for doing this. I'm down with this team and this song, but trying to act like luka wasn't a part of this organization and will be missed is so ignorant," another fan wrote.

Others pointed out that the move seemed to specifically target Doncic, and not Maxi Kleber, who can still be seen in the video.

"Funniest thing is Maxi was left in. I have zero idea why they are deliberately trying to make this personal with Luka," one fan wrote.

"This is just straight up weirdo behavior. It has to be a demand from higher ups to cut Luka out of all their material, cause Maxi is in this video without a logo over him," a fan commented.

"Don’t let the “it’s common to censor out former players” narrative distract you from the fact that this organization has willfully dragged Luka through the mud for no reason other than to be disrespectful," another fan said.

Former Dallas Mavericks employee weighs in on Luka Doncic being cut from video

While many Dallas Mavericks fans are still in disbelief with the team for green-lighting the Luka Doncic trade, one former Mavs employee was quick to stick up for the organization.

In response to the hype video released on Friday, Bobby Karalla, who used to work for the Mavericks on a part-time basis according to his profile on FortyOne, a magazine by the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, explained that the team often cuts out former players.

"Former team guy here!" Karalla said on Friday, via Mavs Film Room. "Every year we had to get rid of images of traded players representing the team ASAP across all media. Social, website, videos, magazines, yearbook, etc. They don't work there anymore. I know emotions are still high, but this isn't anything out of the norm."

However, as some fans were quick to point out, Dallas didn't block out Maxi Kleber's face from the video, making the move seem intentional.

The big question is whether the organization will snub Doncic when he and the Lakers face the Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, his first game back in Dallas since the trade.

